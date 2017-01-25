CASD Approves Placing Former Elementary School Up for Auction

CLEARFIELD – On Monday night, the Clearfield Area School District Board of Directors approved taking all necessary steps to place the former Girard-Goshen Elementary School and its property up for auction.

Last week, Superintendent Terry Struble said the district will conduct a “sealed-bid” auction process. He said a reserve price will be set ahead of the auction.

He said school administrators had hoped for the commonwealth’s approval of an application for a Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) to construct a proposed data center nearby in Girard Township.

“We’d hoped that would generate some interest in the building and its property, but that [project] fell through,” explained Struble. “Now, we’re hoping that this creates some interest.”

According to previously-published GANT News reports, the first auction was held June 18, 2016 at the former Girard-Goshen Elementary School, but it didn’t sell.

It was built in 2002 and is located at 8962 Gillingham Rd., in LeContes Mills. The building is 26,748 square feet and is located on 23.75 acres.

Girard-Goshen was temporarily closed in October of 2010 due to structural issues with its roof. It was then permanently closed in June of 2012.