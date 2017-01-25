Candidates Night is Feb. 7

CLEARFIELD – For people who are considering running for local office, Clearfield County will be holding a “Candidates Night” Feb. 7 at the Clearfield County Courthouse, Courtroom No. 1, 1 N. Second St., Clearfield.

It will be held from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and cover the following topics:

election cycle calendar

petitions, filing fees and signature requirements

statements of financial interest

campaign finance

school directors – cross filing requirements

The Election Office will have petition packets and all necessary paperwork and information required to run for office at this presentation.

If you are unable to attend, petition packets will be available at the office, beginning the week of Feb. 6.

There is no charge for this program and it is open to the public. If you have any questions regarding this program, please do not hesitate to contact the Election Office at 814-765-2642, Ext. 5053, or e-mail elections@clearfieldco.org.