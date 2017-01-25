Bison Wrestlers Make Short Work of Golden Eagles

TYRONE — Knowing that the host Tyrone Golden Eagles would be giving up five forfeits to the visiting Bison meant that the outcome of the match wasn’t really in question. Picking up five falls in the eight contested matches made for a 63-18 blow out as the Bison picked up their fourth consecutive win to up their record to 6-7 on the season.

Picking up falls for the Bison were Quentin Edwards (3-11) at 132, Caleb Freeland (7-10) at 138, Hunter Wright (18-9) at 152, Zane Morgan (8-8) at 170, and Steven Sawyer (10-9) at 182.

Picking up six points for walking out on the mat were Parker Hoyt (1-0), who picked up his first varsity win, at 145, Luke McGonigal (20-1) at 195, Trae Kitko (7-1) at 285, Peyton Smay (7-11) at 106, and Cole Smay (7-10) at 113.

The highlight match of the night was the final bout. Matt Ryan (17-8) eked out a 6-5 win over Tyrone’s Devon Brown (16-4) at 126 pounds to set the final score.

With the loss, Tyrone fell to 3-9 on the season.

Senior Night is next on tap for the Bison when the 12-1 Huntingdon Bearcats invade the Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium on Thursday evening.

Bout by bout results 126 Jamal Hicks (Tyrone) FORFEIT 6 0 132 Quentin Edwards (Clearfield) over Brandon Ixtepan (Tyrone) (Fall 2:20) 6 6 138 Caleb Freeland (Clearfield) over Brian Gunter (Tyrone) (Fall 1:28) 6 12 145 Parker Hoyt (Clearfield) over FORFEIT 6 18 152 Hunter Wright (Clearfield) over Sage Dixon (Tyrone) (Fall 1:26) 6 24 160 Derrick Harris (Tyrone) over Thayne Morgan (Clearfield) (Fall 4:35) 12 24 170 Zane Morgan (Clearfield) over Jack Lewis (Tyrone) (Fall 1:03) 12 30 182 Steven Sawyer (Clearfield) over Levi Raling (Tyrone) (Fall 3:58) 12 36 195 Luke McGonigal (Clearfield) FORFEIT 12 42 220 Colby Pannebaker (Tyrone) over Avry Gisewhite (Clearfield) (Fall 3:57) 18 42 285 Trae Kitko (Clearfield) FORFEIT 18 48 106 Peyton Smay (Clearfield) over FORFEIT 18 54 113 Cole Smay (Clearfield) over FORFEIT 18 60 120 Matt Ryan (Clearfield) over Devon Brown (Tyrone) (Dec 6-5) 18 63

