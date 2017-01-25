Bison Wrestlers Make Short Work of Golden Eagles

TYRONE — Knowing that the host Tyrone Golden Eagles would be giving up five forfeits to the visiting Bison meant that the outcome of the match wasn’t really in question. Picking up five falls in the eight contested matches made for a 63-18 blow out as the Bison picked up their fourth consecutive win to up their record to 6-7 on the season.
Picking up falls for the Bison were Quentin Edwards (3-11) at 132, Caleb Freeland (7-10) at 138, Hunter Wright (18-9) at 152, Zane Morgan (8-8) at 170, and Steven Sawyer (10-9) at 182.
Picking up six points for walking out on the mat were Parker Hoyt (1-0), who picked up his first varsity win, at 145, Luke McGonigal (20-1) at 195, Trae Kitko (7-1) at 285, Peyton Smay (7-11) at 106, and Cole Smay (7-10) at 113.
The highlight match of the night was the final bout. Matt Ryan (17-8) eked out a 6-5 win over Tyrone’s Devon Brown (16-4) at 126 pounds to set the final score.
With the loss, Tyrone fell to 3-9 on the season.
Senior Night is next on tap for the Bison when the 12-1 Huntingdon Bearcats invade the Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium on Thursday evening.
|
|
|
Bout by bout results
|
|
126
|
Jamal Hicks (Tyrone) FORFEIT
|
6
|
0
|
132
|
Quentin Edwards (Clearfield) over Brandon Ixtepan (Tyrone) (Fall 2:20)
|
6
|
6
|
138
|
Caleb Freeland (Clearfield) over Brian Gunter (Tyrone) (Fall 1:28)
|
6
|
12
|
145
|
Parker Hoyt (Clearfield) over FORFEIT
|
6
|
18
|
152
|
Hunter Wright (Clearfield) over Sage Dixon (Tyrone) (Fall 1:26)
|
6
|
24
|
160
|
Derrick Harris (Tyrone) over Thayne Morgan (Clearfield) (Fall 4:35)
|
12
|
24
|
170
|
Zane Morgan (Clearfield) over Jack Lewis (Tyrone) (Fall 1:03)
|
12
|
30
|
182
|
Steven Sawyer (Clearfield) over Levi Raling (Tyrone) (Fall 3:58)
|
12
|
36
|
195
|
Luke McGonigal (Clearfield) FORFEIT
|
12
|
42
|
220
|
Colby Pannebaker (Tyrone) over Avry Gisewhite (Clearfield) (Fall 3:57)
|
18
|
42
|
285
|
Trae Kitko (Clearfield) FORFEIT
|
18
|
48
|
106
|
Peyton Smay (Clearfield) over FORFEIT
|
18
|
54
|
113
|
Cole Smay (Clearfield) over FORFEIT
|
18
|
60
|
120
|
Matt Ryan (Clearfield) over Devon Brown (Tyrone) (Dec 6-5)
|
18
|
63
Bison Scoreboard:
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Record
|12/09 & 10
|Top Hat Tourney @ Williamsport
|82 pts.
|14th place
|12/13
|@ Bald Eagle Area
|27 – 45
|0 – 1
|12/15
|DUBOIS
|24 – 43
|0 – 2
|12/20
|CENTRAL
|45 – 30
|1 – 2
|12/22
|PUNXSUTAWNEY
|59 – 18
|2 – 2
|01/04
|@ Penns Valley
|30 – 37
|2 – 3
|01/06 & 07
|Tool City Tourney @ Meadville
|97 pts.
|10th place
|01/10
|HUNTINGDON
|ppd.
|2 – 3
|01/12
|ST. MARYS
|30 – 33
|2 – 4
|01/17
|@ Bellefonte
|19 – 46
|2 – 5
|01/21
|CLEARFIELD BISON DUALS
|01/21
|vs. Belle Vernon
|31 – 42
|2 – 6
|01/21
|vs. Altoona
|24 – 42
|2 – 7
|01/21
|vs. Port Allegany
|45 – 20
|3 – 7
|01/21
|vs. West Branch
|42 – 28
|4 – 7
|01/21
|vs. Williamsport
|44 – 33
|5 – 7
|01/25
|@ Tyrone
|63 – 18
|6 – 7
|01/26
|HUNTINGDON
|01/27 & 28
|@ West Branch Tourney
|02/02
|@ Philipsburg-Osceola
|02/04
|District 4/9 Team Duals @ DuBois HS
|02/25
|District 9 Champs @ Clfd HS
|03/03 & 04
|Northwest Regionals @ Altoona
|03/09-11
|PIAA States @ Hershey