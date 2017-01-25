Home / Sports / Local Sports / Bison Wrestlers Make Short Work of Golden Eagles

Bison Wrestlers Make Short Work of Golden Eagles

TYRONE — Knowing that the host Tyrone Golden Eagles would be giving up five forfeits to the visiting Bison meant that the outcome of the match wasn’t really in question. Picking up five falls in the eight contested matches made for a 63-18 blow out as the Bison picked up their fourth consecutive win to up their record to 6-7 on the season.

Picking up falls for the Bison were Quentin Edwards (3-11) at 132, Caleb Freeland (7-10) at 138, Hunter Wright (18-9) at 152, Zane Morgan (8-8) at 170, and Steven Sawyer (10-9) at 182.

Picking up six points for walking out on the mat were Parker Hoyt (1-0), who picked up his first varsity win, at 145, Luke McGonigal (20-1) at 195, Trae Kitko (7-1) at 285, Peyton Smay (7-11) at 106, and Cole Smay (7-10) at 113.

The highlight match of the night was the final bout. Matt Ryan (17-8) eked out a 6-5 win over Tyrone’s Devon Brown (16-4) at 126 pounds to set the final score.

With the loss, Tyrone fell to 3-9 on the season.

Senior Night is next on tap for the Bison when the 12-1 Huntingdon Bearcats invade the Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium on Thursday evening.

 
 
Bout by bout results
 
 
126
Jamal Hicks (Tyrone) FORFEIT
6
0
 
132
Quentin Edwards (Clearfield) over Brandon Ixtepan (Tyrone) (Fall 2:20)
6
6
 
138
Caleb Freeland (Clearfield) over Brian Gunter (Tyrone) (Fall 1:28)
6
12
 
145
Parker Hoyt (Clearfield) over FORFEIT
6
18
 
152
Hunter Wright (Clearfield) over Sage Dixon (Tyrone) (Fall 1:26)
6
24
 
160
Derrick Harris (Tyrone) over Thayne Morgan (Clearfield) (Fall 4:35)
12
24
 
170
Zane Morgan (Clearfield) over Jack Lewis (Tyrone) (Fall 1:03)
12
30
 
182
Steven Sawyer (Clearfield) over Levi Raling (Tyrone) (Fall 3:58)
12
36
 
195
Luke McGonigal (Clearfield) FORFEIT
12
42
 
220
Colby Pannebaker (Tyrone) over Avry Gisewhite (Clearfield) (Fall 3:57)
18
42
 
285
Trae Kitko (Clearfield) FORFEIT
18
48
 
106
Peyton Smay (Clearfield) over FORFEIT
18
54
 
113
Cole Smay (Clearfield) over FORFEIT
18
60
 
120
Matt Ryan (Clearfield) over Devon Brown (Tyrone) (Dec 6-5)
18
63

Bison Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record
12/09 & 10 Top Hat Tourney @ Williamsport 82 pts. 14th place
12/13 @ Bald Eagle Area 27 – 45 0 – 1
12/15 DUBOIS 24 – 43 0 – 2
12/20 CENTRAL 45 – 30 1 – 2
12/22 PUNXSUTAWNEY 59 – 18 2 – 2
01/04 @ Penns Valley 30 – 37 2 – 3
01/06 & 07 Tool City Tourney @ Meadville 97 pts. 10th place
01/10 HUNTINGDON ppd. 2 – 3
01/12 ST. MARYS 30 – 33 2 – 4
01/17 @ Bellefonte 19 – 46 2 – 5
01/21 CLEARFIELD BISON DUALS    
01/21 vs. Belle Vernon 31 – 42 2 – 6
01/21 vs. Altoona 24 – 42 2 – 7
01/21 vs. Port Allegany 45 – 20 3 – 7
01/21 vs. West Branch 42 – 28 4 – 7
01/21 vs. Williamsport 44 – 33 5 – 7
01/25 @ Tyrone 63 – 18 6 – 7
01/26 HUNTINGDON    
01/27 & 28 @ West Branch Tourney    
02/02 @ Philipsburg-Osceola    
02/04 District 4/9 Team Duals @ DuBois HS  
02/25 District 9 Champs @ Clfd HS    
03/03 & 04 Northwest Regionals @ Altoona    
03/09-11 PIAA States @ Hershey    
