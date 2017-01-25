Activists protest Trump by climbing crane near White House

Seven activists affiliated with the environmental organization Greenpeace climbed a construction crane near the White House Wednesday morning to protest Donald Trump’s presidency.

The activists, who came from across the country to protest Trump, displayed a 70- foot by 30-foot banner reading “Resist” in downtown Washington. The crane could be seen from the Ellipse and the White House South Lawn.

The activists came down off the crane early Wednesday afternoon.

A statement released by the organization said the protesters were “calling for those who want to resist Trump’s attacks on environmental, social, economic and educational justice to contribute to a better America.”

“The purpose for this action today was to really send a message to everybody in this country, similar to the millions that showed up to the women’s march, that are feeling discouraged this week after we’ve seen Donald Trump take steps to advance the Keystone and Dakota Access Pipelines, issuing gag orders on the press and the EPA and the department of agriculture,” Greenpeace activist Cassady Craighill said.

Washington police released a statement during the protest, calling the incident “dangerous and unlawful” and said “multiple government resources are being tied up.”

A spokeswoman for Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department was unable to provide further details on the incident, including if any arrests were made.

The Greenpeace protest comes just days after a massive march took to the streets of Washington to show support for women’s rights and express their discontent with the Trump administration.

This story has been updated.