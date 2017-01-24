Univision’s Deadspin tells Sen. Ted Cruz to ‘eat s—‘

The sports website Deadspin came under fire on Tuesday for tweeting an obscenity at U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz during a back-and-forth on Twitter.

Deadspin, which is owned by Hispanic media giant Univision Communications, sent a tweet on Tuesday night telling the Texas senator to “go eat shit.”

Univision spokesperson Rosemary Mercedes did not comment.

Deadspin previously drew scrutiny in 2013 for telling Donald Trump “go f— yourself.” At that time, Deadspin was owned by Gawker Media. It was acquired by Univision last year.

The Twitter exchange started when Deadspin asked its readers to send proof of Cruz playing basketball, apparently in an effort to verify a Politico article noting that he had started playing weekly basketball games with other Republican senators.

Cruz responded via Twitter on Tuesday night with a picture of Duke basketball player Grayson Allen, who bears a stunning resemblance to the Senator.

Deadspin’s response: “@tedcruz go eat shit.”

Taking the slight in stride, Cruz responded with a clip from the film “Anchorman,” in which Will Ferrell’s character says, “Boy, that escalated quickly.”