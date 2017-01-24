Sundance 2017: Politics, snow and celebrities mix in Park City

Despite heavy snow, power outages that forced the rescheduling of three premieres and a cyber attack on the box office, the Sundance Film Festival is rolling on in Park City, Utah this week.

The festival launched a new category of films this year focused on the environment and featuring the debut of Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Sequel” — a follow up to the former vice-president’s eye-opening documentary “An Inconvenient Truth,” which premiered at Sundance in 2006.

Gore said there have been changes in the decade since the first film.

“You will see in this movie a lot of evidence of hardcore Republicans who are saying, ‘Hey, lets get on with this’ and they are,” Gore told CNN. “And they are making a difference.”

Politics were on the minds of many festival attendees. Sundance founder Robert Redford addressed fears voiced by some filmmakers that both the arts and the environment will be negatively impacted by the Trump administration.

“It looks like a lot of things are going to be taken away from us or tried to be taken away from us. And I think what that is going to do is galvanize people,” Redford said at the festival’s opening press conference. “I really have total faith in that those people — people who weren’t interested or figured why, who cares, — are now going to realize that they are going to be impacted. They are going to step up and I hope and I think that it’s going to followed by a movement.”

As in other cities, a women’s march was held in Park City on President Trump’s first full day in office. March organizers estimated 8,000 people attended the event. Led by Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron, the march culminated in a rally that included speeches from Maria Bello, Benjamin Bratt, Dolores Huerta and Jessica Williams. John Legend also participated in the rally. He said he feels compelled to speak out.

“Now it’s become abundantly clear that progress really can be rolled back. That the rights that people fought for for years — voting rights or women’s rights, reproductive rights — all these things that we thought were settled issues- they’re back in play and everyone realizes it now. And they realize they can’t sit on the sidelines and let it happen,” Legend said.

Legend was at Sundance with actors Jurnee Smollett Bell and Aldis Hodge to promote the second season of their show “Underground.” The drama follows a group of enslaved people in Georgia running north to freedom. The new season will introduce Harriet Tubman when the show returns this spring on WGN America.

Sundance is the largest independent film festival in the country and has a reputation for selecting movies that go on to Oscar glory. “Mudbound,” which received two standing ovations at its premiere, appears to be this year’s breakout contender. Starring Mary J. Blige and Carey Mulligan, “Mudbound” is the story of two Mississippi farming families — one white and one black — in the 1940s.

“Marjorie Prime,” starring Lois Smith, Geena Davis, Tim Robbins and Jon Hamm, is also getting buzz. The film is about a woman in her senior years (Smith) who turns to artificial intelligence in the form her deceased husband (Hamm) to help remember key moments from her life.

The Sundance Film Festival runs through January 29th.