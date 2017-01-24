St. Francis Coin War Benefits Kindergartener with Cancer

CLEARFIELD – The St. Francis School recently held a “coin war” to benefit Brody Lanich, a kindergarten student diagnosed with cancer. Over three days, the students raised $6,285.64.

All proceeds will be given to the Lanich family to assist with medical expenses, travel costs and any other needs related to Brody’s diagnosis.

St. Francis School is committed to “Battling for Brody.”

The next fundraising opportunity at the school will be “Baskets for Brody” in connection with the upcoming Catholic Schools Week open house and spaghetti dinner.

Anyone interested in taking chances on a basket may purchase raffle tickets at the St. Francis School on Jan. 27 from 3:15 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Jan. 28 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. or Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.