Obituary Notice: Marlin Kline “Pappy” Conway

Marlin Kline “Pappy” Conway, 85, of Penfield died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born July 6, 1931 in DuBois, he was the son of Samuel Conway and Macie (Kline) Conway.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War.

On Jan. 5, 1954, he married Nancy L. (Swack) Conway. She survives.

He retired as a self-employed electrician. Prior to that, he worked at DuBois Tool and Electric.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the outdoors.

He is survived by five children, Michael Conway and his wife, Mary of Shenandoah Junction, W.Va., Joni Hudak and her husband, Stephen of Front Royal, Va., William Conway and his wife, Tracey of Fredrick, Md., Christopher Conway and his wife, Sue of DuBois and Joel Conway of Clearfield. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Marty Conway and a brother, John Conway.

There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be sent to the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Rd., Falls Creek, PA 15840.

