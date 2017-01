Elva J. (Sis) Shugerts-Beales of Las Vegas, Nev., died peacefully at home on Jan. 4, 2017.

She was born July 16, 1923 in Shawville Clearfield County, Pa., to Chester Keer Shugerts and Anna Burl Luzier.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Beales; sons, Michael Beales and Daniel Beales; daughters, Patricia Meinke, Donna Landvik and Terri Aliabadi; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Jane Peters and Ethel Leal; and brother, Kenny Shugerts.

You will be forever in our hearts!