Israel approves new West Bank construction

Israel approved the construction of approximately 2,500 new housing units in West Bank settlements Tuesday, according to a statement from Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We are building – and we will continue to build,” said Netanyahu in a tweet.

Most of the housing units are in the main settlement blocs, but approximately 100 units are in Beit El, a settlement outside of Ramallah which has received a donation in the past from US President Donald Trump.

Liberman also said he will ask the cabinet for approval of a new industrial zone for Palestinians next to Tarkumiya in the southern West Bank.

The new settlement announcement is the first from the Prime Minister’s office since Trump was inaugurated on Friday.

