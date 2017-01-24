Hong Kong to return armored troop carriers to Singapore

Hong Kong is returning nine armored troop carriers to Singapore that have been impounded since November, when they were seized by customs officials on the way back from training exercises in Taiwan.

At the time, local media reports suggested the seizure — which came amid signs of diplomatic tensions between Singapore and China — was at Beijing’s request.

“SAF Terrexes are coming home to Singapore. Looking forward to this happy reunion with all Singaporeans in the Year of the Rooster,” Ng Eng Hen, Singapore’s defense minister posted on his Facebook page Tuesday.

The incident earned Singapore an unusual public reprimand from China, which urged the country to stick to the “One China” principle and refrain from conducting official exchanges, including military ones, with Taiwan.

The “One China” policy allows for relations with Taiwan, providing it respects Beijing’s claim to the island as a part of China.

Suspected breach of law

The troop carriers were seized on November 23, 2016, owing to a “suspected breach of the Hong Kong law,” said Roy Tang, Hong Kong’s commissioner of Customs and Excise in a statement released Tuesday.

“Import, export and transshipment/transit of strategic commodities in breach of licensing requirement are criminal offences punishable under the Hong Kong law,” said Tang.

He said customs official had finished their investigation into the matter and charges could be laid.

Singapore’s Defense Ministry maintained the vehicles were used “in routine overseas training and shipped back via commercial means as with previous exercises,” and no ammunition was on board.