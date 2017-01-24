GANT Police Blotter

State police at DuBois
- State police received a report about a crash that occurred Friday on Sportsman Dam Road, east of Reynlow Road. According to state police, William J. Bowlby Jr. of Reynoldsville was making a turn on the curved roadway of Sportsman Dam Road. His vehicle, however, slid on ice, hitting an embankment; it then fell into a ditch and hit a tree stump. The Bowlby vehicle sustained moderate damage to its 12 o’clock position. Bowlby had two lacerations in his chin area and was taken to the DuBois Penn Highlands Hospital for treatment. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred sometime between Jan. 16 and Jan. 19 along Motten Road in Washington Township. A man told a trooper that there had been damage to a gate on his property. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- State police reported a DUI/drug violation that occurred Jan. 18 on Route 255/Hungry Hollow Road in Sandy Township. A 25-year-old DuBois man was allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, state police said.
- On Jan. 15 state police reported the investigation into the death of a 20-year-old Rockton woman. No further information was provided in the report. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
State police at Philipsburg
- State police received a report about an incident of terroristic threats that occurred Saturday on Womer Road in Rush Township. Upon arrival troopers found a Philipsburg man had allegedly assaulted and threatened the victim. He was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and related charges through the district court.
State police at Punxsutawney
- On Sunday state police received a report about an incident of harassment after a 22-year-old Meadville man allegedly sent the victim threatening messages.
Lawrence Township
- Police responded to an activated alarm at the Clearfield County Assistance Office.
- Police received reports about phone scams in the area of Lynwood Court.
- Police received a traffic complaint that occurred in the area of the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of retail theft that occurred at Wal-Mart. As a result, police will cite two females for the incident.
- Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on the Krebs Highway. According to the report, a vehicle slid off the roadway due to conditions. No injuries were reported, police said.
- Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on River Road. No injuries were reported, and towing services assisted at the scene, police said.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of trespass that occurred on 21st It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about an alarm in the Industrial Park. However, it was set off by an employee.
Sandy Township
- On Friday a 24-year-old DuBois man was taken into custody after causing a disturbance at Isabella’s. He allegedly had been drinking and had to be physically removed after he refused to leave. Charges are currently pending at this time, police said.
- On Saturday a 59-year-old Treasure Lake man alleged that his 27-year-old son had physically assaulted him and then fled the residence. Upon arrival police found the man with severe injuries to his face. Charges have been filed and a warrant issued for his son’s arrest.
- Police received a report about a false alarm at the VA Clinic on Saturday.
- On Sunday an 88-year-old Reed Street woman reported that someone was knocking on her doors. Police searched the area but could not find anyone.
- On Sunday police received a report about four suspicious males sitting in an orange vehicle with bandanas on their faces. However, the vehicle was gone upon police arrival.
- On Sunday a 46-year-old Murtland Avenue man reported that a group of kids were knocking on and had damaged his door. However, the kids were gone upon police arrival to the area.
- Police received a report about a false alarm at CNB Bank on Sunday.
DuBois City
- On Friday police were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Hoover Avenue. According to the report, damage occurred to the right, front bumper, hood and fender of a CRV. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- On Friday police were dispatched to a report of harassment by communication. Officers contacted both parties and advised them to not have any further contact with each other.
- On Friday police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the area of South Brady Street and Shaffer Avenue. Upon arrival police exchanged all owner and vehicle information for both parties. There were no injuries reported as a result, police said.
- On Saturday police met with a male who alleged having fraudulent utility accounts opened in his name by an old roommate. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- On Saturday police received a complaint regarding all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes being driven in the area of Tozier Avenue and South Church Street.
- On Saturday police were dispatched to the area of East Weber Avenue for a report about juveniles shooting BB guns. Police checked the area and found the juveniles had adult supervision with the BB guns.
- On Saturday police were requested to call an individual regarding kids knocking on his door on a daily basis and then running away. Police advised they will provide extra patrols in the area.
- Police issued multiple traffic warnings.