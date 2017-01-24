Eastern Mosul liberated from ISIS, Iraqi PM says

Iraqi forces have liberated the eastern half of Mosul from ISIS’ grip, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi reported Tuesday on state television.

Mosul is divided by the Tigris River, with both sides making up approximately half of Iraq’s second-largest city.

Experts said last week that the terrorist organization had been confined to Mosul’s urban centers and was on the cusp of losing the city’s east bank. Still, the battle to wrest control of the west side could drag on into March.

Losing its last major Iraqi stronghold would be a huge blow to ISIS, which, according to US Air Force Col. John L. Dorrian, spokesman for the US-led operation against ISIS, has already lost Ramadi, Falluja, Hiit, Qayyara and Sharqat.

Earlier this month, Iraqi-led forces made significant gains, seizing the Mosul’s university, a government complex and parts of Tigris’ east bank, Lt. Gen. Abdul Wahab al-Saadi of the Iraqi counterterrorism forces said.

ISIS seized control of Mosul in 2014.

Mounting advances

The new government complex in eastern Mosul, as well as several Mosul University buildings, had at one time been a headquarters and killing ground for ISIS fighters.

Iraqi forces discovered large amounts of suspected chemical substances and a “bomb factory” at the university, said Sabah al Numan, spokesman for Iraqi counterterrorism forces.

ISIS militants have used chemical weapons such as mustard gas in the past, according to Iraqi and US officials.

About 10 days ago, counterterrorism forces reached the east bank of the Tigris for the first time since the large-scale military operation to reclaim Mosul began in October.

This, despite ISIS destroying all five of Mosul’s bridges crossing the Tigris in an attempt to slow the advance of Iraqi troops toward the city’s western side, said Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rasheed Yarallah, commander of Iraqi forces in Nineveh province.

The bridges had already been damaged in airstrikes carried out by the US-led coalition. In previous instances where ISIS destroyed bridges, Iraqi forces built temporary or floating structures, slowing down troops but not deterring their advance.

Leader in crosshairs?

News of advances made by Iraqi forces comes several days after outgoing US Defense Secretary Ash Carter said during a PBS interview that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s “days are numbered.”

“I’m just confident. I don’t want to say any more than that, but I wouldn’t want to be a senior ISIL leader,” Carter said, using another name for ISIS. “Many of them have died already. The more we do, the more we learn about where they are. So, his days are numbered and that’s true of all the rest of the leadership.”

An American official said December 29, “In the last few weeks we’ve been aware of some of Baghdadi’s movements.”

The official had access to some of the most recent US government reporting on ISIS at the time, but because of the sensitivity of the information, the official declined to provide more details. That includes whether intelligence indicates if Baghdadi is in Syria or Iraq.

According to Iraq’s Shiite-led Popular Mobilization Units, Baghdadi is hiding in an area west of Mosul.

“We’ve received information that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is hiding between the towns of al Baaj and Al-Qairawan, near the Iraqi-Syrian border,” PMU spokesman Ahmed al Assadi has said.

Last month, American officials increased the reward for information leading to Baghdadi’s capture from $10 million to $25 million.