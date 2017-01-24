CASD Gets Clean Audit Report

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Area School District Board of Directors heard a clean audit report at Monday night’s regular board meeting.

Katherine Eckley of Walter Hopkins & Co. presented the report to the board. It was an “unmodified audit opinion” for 2015-16.

“Meaning nothing came to our attention about the statements. They are free of material misstatement,” she said.

Eckley said the district – between the general fund and cafeteria – increased its net position by $283,000. Overall, she said it still shows a deficit because of the pension liability being factored in.

She also pointed out the district realized a positive increase of $317,000 in its fund balance this past school year.

The board approved its audit report later in the meeting. Business Administrator Sam Maney said he would begin preparing for next year’s budget, and the board would schedule budget work shop meetings.