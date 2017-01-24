Cardinals’ Big First Half Dooms Golden Tide, 66-56

DUBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic blitzed Curwensville for 25 points in the first quarter and went on to triumph 66-56 in an Allegheny Mountain League South Division boys basketball makeup game that was a tale of two halves for the Golden Tide Monday night.

Down 42-19 at halftime, the Golden Tide came alive in the final 16 minutes and outscored the Cardinals 37-24.

“We didn’t come out ready to play and they jumped on us,” Curwensville coach Matt Wassil. “We were so flat defensively and they capitalized. We dug a deep hole, and we can’t keep fighting from behind.”

Wassil was encouraged with the way his team rebounded after intermission.

Junior Devan Barrett provided the spark with 14 of his career-high 20 points.

“I was very pleased with the way Devan played,” Wassil said. “He was very aggressive both in shooting and taking the ball to the hoop.

“I thought our kids’ effort was great in the second half, and that is exactly how we want them to play. We just have to become more consistent instead of playing in spurts.

“If we do, we’ll see results.”

Josh Terry added 12 points for the Golden Tide, which tumbled to 0-5 in the AML-South and 3-9 overall.

Justin Miknis poured in 26 points, 11 in the fourth period, and Austen Cogley netted 14 as DuBois Central Catholic (3-11) halted a seven-game losing streak with its first win in six league games.

The Golden Tide face another stern road test Tuesday at Ridgway (12-2, 4-1 AML-South).

DuBois Central Catholic also won the junior varsity game, 39-36. Dakota Bloom scored 10 points for Curwensville.

CURWENSVILLE — 56

Devan Barrett 7 2-4 20, Noah Von Gunden 0 2-2, Zach Marshall 1 1-2 3, Christian Bakaysa 3 0-0 6, Avery Francisco 3 3-3 9, Josh Terry 5 0-1 12, Dakota Bloom 1 2-2 4, Cameron Moore 0 0-0 0, Jeremy Irwin. TOTALS: 20 10-14 56.

DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC — 66

Noah Pettenati 2 3-4 8, Austen Cogley 5 3-4 14, Michael Mickiewicz 0 0-0 0, Justin Miknis 10 3-4 26, Thomas Grecco 3 1-2 7, Brandon Walker 2 0-0 5, Jonathan Kurtz 0 0-0 0, Garrett Prosper 0 0-0 0, Ethan Peck 0 0-0 0, John Swalligan 3 0-2 6, Dom Torretti 0 0-0 0, Anthony Kness 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 25 10-16 66.

Three-Point Field Goals – Curwensville 6 (Barrett 4, Terry 2); DuBois Central Catholic 6 (Pettenati, Cogley, Miknis 3, Walker).

Score by Quarters

Curwensville 14 5 15 22 – 56

DuBois Central 25 17 10 14 – 66

