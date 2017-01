The Clearfield County Fair & Park Board was recognized during the PA State Association of County Fairs (PSACF) this past weekend with the Zone 1 “Fair of the Year” award for outstanding accomplishments.

In the first row are: Greg Hallstrom, fair manager, David Hallstrom and David Franson II, fair board president.

In the second row are: Greg Hallstrom II, Jeff Fink, George Proud, Steve Livergood, Allen Roseberry, Steve Flanagan and Bill Hoover.