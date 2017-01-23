‘Zoolander 2’ leads Razzie nominations

Awards season is in full swing and now we know Hollywood’s best of the worst for 2016.

The nominations for the 37th annual Golden Raspberry Awards (also known as “The Razzies”) were announced during a Facebook Live with CNN Monday and “Zoolander 2” led with nine.

The Ben Stiller/Owen Wilson comedy was dubbed a “15-years-too-late sequel” and racked up noms in categories including worst picture, worst supporting actress for Kristen Wiig and worst screen combo for Stiller and Wilson.

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” followed with eight nominations, including some of the same categories as “Zoolander 2” and worst director for Zack Snyder. The superhero film stars Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.

Due to a bumper crop of bad films and performances in 2016 the Razzies expanded their nominations from five to six.

Each year the nominations are announced the day before the Oscar noms, due Tuesday morning.

Hollywood is known to be political and Razzies co-founder John Wilson told CNN the Oval Office has a connection to the award.

“About 25 years ago Donald Trump played himself in a Bo Derek move called ‘Ghosts Can’t Do it’ and he won our worst supporting actor award for that,” Wilson said. “He’s not the only president to win a Razzie. For worst performance in a leading role, during the war in Iraq, we gave that Razzie to George W. Bush (for the Michael Moore documentary ‘Fahrenheit 9/11’).”

Visit razzies.com for the full list. The winners will be announced of February 25.