Winners of first CCCF Fundraiser Announced

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation has released the names of the winners in its first-ever raffle drawing.

Twenty lucky people were picked as winners in the drawing held Jan. 14 at Bob’s Army Navy Store in Clearfield.

They are: Ron Lizotte, Jim Naddeo, Tony Roy, Broc Bell, Joel Peterson, whose name was chosen twice, Don Oswalt, Diane Alexander, Troy Trude, Nick Bartley, Albert Perks, David Lezzer, Philip Bishop, Hughes Bohley, Harold Luce, Cliff McCracken, Randy Schmitt, Scott Koenig, Don Bender and Doug Hale.

The raffle was very successful and raised more money than the foundation expected, according to Kevin McMillen, board chairman.

The success of this fundraising effort is due to the dedication of many individuals and businesses throughout the area.

The CCCF would like to gratefully acknowledge the following supporters: Battery Warehouse, Bob’s Army Navy, Gilbert Boal, Bud’s Electric, Burns and Burns Insurance, CBT Bank, C. Classic Dodge Chrysler Plymouth, Clearfield Curwensville Country Club, Clearfield Masonic Lodge, Clearfield VFW, Clearfield Wholesale Paper Co., Country Butcher, Curwensville Moose, Dotts Motors, Frenchville VFW, Goodman’s Foodliner, Historica Plus, Irwin Service Station, JG Food Warehouse, Luigi’s Restaurant, Moena Restaurant, Mosquito Creek Sportsmen, Rowles Family Furniture, Rural King, Spanky’s Courthouse Café, Strosky Garage, TD Fabricating & Welding, TMP Manufacturing and Zalno Jewelers.

The CCCF is a local charitable endowment that funds charities within Clearfield County, allowing them to grow and benefit the local community forever. It provides a simple way to fulfill multiple charitable interests while keeping administrative expenses to a minimum.

In 2016, the foundation distributed more than $270,000 to beneficiaries.

Contributions to any of the foundation’s endowment funds may be made at the Web site www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org or can be mailed to: P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield PA 16830. Individuals and organizations interested in establishing a fund should call 814-592-7331.