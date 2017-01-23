Trump approves hiring freeze for federal government

President Donald Trump signed an executive action on Monday that implemented a hiring freeze for some federal workers in an effort to cut government payrolls.

The move, which had long been promised by the Trump administration, does not include military employees, a fact Trump made clear during the signing.

“This memorandum counters the dramatic expansion of the federal workforce in recent years,” Sean Spicer, Trump’s press secretary, said Monday. “In particular, it prevents filling vacant positions and creating new positions except when necessary to meet national or public security responsibilities.”

He added: “It does not apply to military personnel, and it ensures that the American taxpayers get effective and efficient government.”

Trump’s executive action makes good on a promise the Republican made on the campaign trail and mimics what other presidents have signed.

The size of the federal employee workforce has actually been in declined since 2012, when the federal government employed 2.13 million Americans. That number was 2,058,924 in 2015.

The American Federation of Government Employees, the primary union that represented federal employees, blasted the announcement.

“President Trump’s action will disrupt government programs and services that benefit everyone and actually increase taxpayer costs by forcing agencies to hire more expensive contractors to do work that civilian government employees are already doing for far less,” J. David Cox Sr., the group’s president, said in a statement.