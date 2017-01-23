San Antonio mall robbery leaves good Samaritan dead

A man who was killed trying to stop a robbery at a San Antonio, Texas, mall is being hailed as a good Samaritan, and police have arrested two suspects who will face murder charges.

“What we have here is a robbery gone really, really bad,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. “It’s absolutely senseless.”

Police say two men tried to rob a Kay Jewelers store Sunday in the Rolling Oaks Mall. McManus said shopper Jonathan Murphy tried to intervene and was fatally shot.

A second shopper, who had a gun and a concealed carry license, shot and wounded one of the suspects, who was reported to be in critical condition.

The wounded suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital. Police found the second suspect after a car wreck that occurred about 20 minutes later.

Police said six other people were injured and taken to a hospital.

“Prayers for all affected by this robbery & shooting in San Antonio at Rolling Oaks Mall. Justice for the robbers & killers,” Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted.

Both suspects will be charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault, police said.