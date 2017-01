G. Wayne Buehler, 79, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Born and raised in Ridgway he was the son of the late Edith and Otto Buehler.

He was the founder and owner/operator of Ridgway Lumber Company.

Being both a gentleman and a gentle man, he will be fondly remembered by all.

Memorials are to be given to the Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

