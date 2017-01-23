GANT Weekend Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about a theft that occurred sometime Thursday or Friday at a Drane Highway residence in Decatur Township. During the incident, someone arrived at the victim’s residence and allegedly removed the registration plate from the back of his vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Friday on property across from the Madera Volunteer Fire Department. During the incident, a known 17-year-old Irvona boy drove a vehicle across a grass field and allegedly caused damage. Charges will be filed against the boy as a result.
- State police responded to a collision that occurred Saturday at the intersection of the Shawville Highway and Doe Hill Road in Bradford Township. According to the report, a vehicle operated by Joseph P. Anderson, 70, of Clearfield was traveling south when he failed to stop at a red light. At the time, Robert W. Gallher, 55, of Clearfield was turning right onto the Shawville Highway from the Wal-Mart Distribution Center exit. Gallher had the green light but was struck by the Anderson vehicle. All occupants of the vehicles were wearing their seatbelts. Gallher and Anderson’s passenger were taken to the Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital for medical treatment. State police were assisted at the scene by towing services, Clearfield Emergency Medical Services and the Bigler-Jackson-Woodland Fire Department. Anderson was cited for the accident.
- State police received a report about a theft that occurred Jan. 15 on Deer Creek Road in Morris Township. During the incident, someone allegedly removed two checkbooks containing approximately 20 checks from the victim’s residence. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Thursday at Key Largo’s Restaurant in Morris Township. During the incident, someone allegedly damaged the door jams to the front and back doors. Damage is estimated at $50, according to the report. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
State police at DuBois
- State police received a report about an incident of access device fraud/theft that occurred Jan. 15 in Falls Creek Borough. The victim told state police that her bank account had been compromised, and multiple withdrawals had been made from it. State police are continuing the investigation at this time.
- State police reported an incident of underage drinking that occurred Saturday on Cemetery Hill Road in Snyder Township. According to state police, two Reynoldsville teens were involved in a traffic stop and upon investigation they were detained for underage drinking. They were later released to their parents, and charges were filed through the district court.
- State police reported an incident of DUI that occurred Saturday on Cemetery Hill Road in Snyder Township. According to state police, a vehicle operated by a teen was stopped for a traffic violation. Upon investigation she was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are currently pending blood test results.
- State police reported an incident of DUI that occurred Sunday on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township. According to the report, troopers were alerted about a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on I-80. The first report was at mile-marker 101; several more passing motorists also called in while troopers were attempting to intercept the wrong-way driver. State troopers from Punxsutawney stopped the vehicle at mile-marker 83. Upon investigation a Grampian teen was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges will be filed through the district court pending blood test results.
State police at Philipsburg
- State police received a report about an incident of identity theft that occurred Jan. 12 on Casanova Road in Rush Township. During the incident, someone allegedly used identifying information of the victim to withdraw money from a bank in New York. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police responded to an incident of harassment that occurred Friday at a residence along Route 322 in Pine Creek Township. According to the report, it was reported as a possible domestic situation involving a 73-year-old Brookville man and the victim. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- State police reported an Act 64 drug violation that occurred Friday on Sheep Farm Road in Rose Township. During the incident, a 22-year-old male was allegedly found with marijuana and paraphernalia. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report about an incident of burglary that occurred between Jan. 15 and Jan. 18 on Sheep Farm Road in Rose Township. According to state police, the victim reported that his Mossberg 500 12-guage shotgun with a Mossy Oak camo finish was missing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
State police at Ridgway
- On Friday state police received a report about a lost/missing firearm on Station Road in Benezette Township. A Benezette woman told troopers the last time she had possession of her pistol was while hiking in the area of Trout Run. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
- State police received a report about an incident of retail theft that occurred Friday at Wal-Mart in Fox Township. During the incident, a Weedville teen allegedly attempted to remove multiple items without paying. She was cited through the district court.
- State police received a report about an incident of identity theft that occurred Jan. 17 at the Verizon Wireless store in Brookville. During the incident, someone allegedly used the victim’s information to purchase four cellular devices without her knowledge. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- State police received a report about an incident of theft/criminal mischief that occurred Thursday on Winslow Hill Road and Bear Drive in Benezette Township. During the incident, someone allegedly vandalized a sign on the victim’s property. The victim told troopers that a lot marker was also missing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a report of an alarm at a business on Power Avenue. Upon arrival police determined that it was set off by accident.
- Police received a report of a vehicle accident. According to police, one driver became upset and illegally passed another vehicle, which caused a minor accident. Police said the driver then fled the area.
- Police received a report about an alleged violation of a Protection from Abuse order. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about a stolen license plate from a vehicle that was parked to the rear of an address on South Second Street.
- Police received a report about a borough code violation, which was turned over to code enforcement.
- Police assisted emergency personnel with a patient who was located in a parking lot on Arnold Avenue.
- Police received a report about a missing juvenile who later returned home.
- Police received a report about someone allegedly putting nails in the victim’s driveway.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about an incident of trespassing in the area of Montgomery Run Road. However, police were cancelled and advised it was a pond and drainage inspector.
- Police received a report about a phone scam in the area of Legion Road.
- Police assisted with a psychological emergency at Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
- Police received a report about a civil custody issue in the area of Good Street.
- Police received a report about a traffic complaint when a vehicle didn’t stop for a school bus.
- Police received a report about a disabled vehicle in the area of Plaza Drive.
- Police received a report about a motor vehicle accident in the area of Park Avenue Extension. No injuries were reported as a result, and both vehicles were driven from the scene, police said.
- Police received a report about a person who knocked on the caller’s door and then left. Upon arrival police checked the area but didn’t locate anyone.
- Police served a PFA in the area of Powell Avenue.
- Police received a report involving a parking complaint and hazardous roadway conditions in Glen Richey. Police spoke with the actor and told him to address the issues.
- Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Cresswood Drive. Upon investigation it was found the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Charges are currently pending blood test results.
- Police received a report about alleged “neglect of care” in the area of Leonard Street.
- Police received an animal complaint in the area of Good Street.
- Police received a report about a lost dog in the area of Spring Street.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of retail theft that occurred at Wal-Mart. A male was stopped by the store’s asset protection personnel and held until police arrival. Charges are to be filed against him for the incident, police said.
- Police assisted another agency in searching for a missing juvenile.
- Police received a report about an erratic driver who was entering Clearfield from the interstate. When the driver was located by police, they were not impaired.
- Police received a report about a suspicious male at the McDonald’s along Old Town Road. He was identified and asked to leave the restaurant.
- Police responded to a vehicle accident along River Road. According to police, one male was transported to the hospital, and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Police said alcohol appears to be a factor in the accident.
- Police responded to a report of a psychological emergency on Leonard Street.
- State police were assisted with a warrant service in the area of Good Street.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of criminal mischief that occurred in the area of Poplar Avenue. During the incident, someone allegedly smeared chocolate, ketchup and mustard on several vehicles. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact township police.
- Police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred at the Economy Inn. During the incident, a known person allegedly struck the victim in the face.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of criminal mischief at Lawrence Park Village.
- Police received a report about an accident after a driver lost control of their vehicle and struck a house in the area of Lawhead Street. According to police, the driver and passenger weren’t injured and able to leave in their vehicle. Citations are to be filed as a result of the accident.
Curwensville Borough
- Police received a report about a stolen vehicle. It has been recovered, according to police, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received a report about a minor vehicle accident.
- Police received a report about a known adult who was allegedly providing alcohol to minors.
- Police handled a child custody dispute.