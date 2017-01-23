Home / Sports / Local Sports / Clearfield Places 9th at Bison Duals; Central Mountain Wins Team Title

Clearfield Places 9th at Bison Duals; Central Mountain Wins Team Title

HYDE — The largest field in the nine year history of the Clearfield Bison Duals did not disappoint the wrestling fans that attended the all day long tourney at Clearfield high School on Saturday.

Four of the teams entered the dual-style tournament with undefeated records (Central Mountain, Belle Vernon, DuBois, Butler) and two entered with only one loss (Saegertown, Montoursville). At the end of the day, it was Central Mountain that left the Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium with their unblemished record (10-0) still intact.

The host Clearfield Bison lost their first two pool matches, but then swept their final three matches to place ninth, setting their season record at 5-7.

The Bison’s five dual meet results are listed below. Two Bison, Matt Ryan (16-8) and Luke McGonigal (19-1) went 5-0 on the day. Trae Kitko (6-1) went 4-1 for the tourney while Peyton Smay (6-11), Caleb Freeland (6-10), Hunter Wright (17-9), and Steven Sawyer (6-9) all went 3-2. Going 2-3 were Cole Smay (6-10), Thayne Morgan (9-8), and Zane Morgan (7-8). At 1-4 were Jude Pallo (7-11), Quentin Edwards (2-11), and Avry Gisewhite (6-12).

The Bison will next be in action on Wednesday night, when they travel to Tyrone to take on the Golden Eagles (2-8)

The format for the tournament was simple: Four pools with four teams in each pool. After the three pool matches were wrestled by each team, the top team in in each pool became a 4-team bracket and would be assured of a top-4 finish, the second place teams became a 4-team bracket and were assured of 5th-8th, the next four teams were 9th-12th, and the four 0-3 teams would battle for 13th-16th.

Final Pool Standings:

Pool A: Central Mountain (3-0), General McLane (2-1), Benton (1-2), Williamsport (0-3)                                                   Pool B: Belle Vernon (3-0), Altoona (2-1), Clearfield (1-2), Port Allegany (0-3)                                                                     Pool C: Saegertown (3-0), Montoursville (2-1), West Branch (1-2), Cambridge Springs (0-3)                                           Pool D: DuBois (3-0), Butler (2-1), Union City (1-2), James M. Coughlin (0-3)

Semifinal Results:

Pool Winners: Central Mountain – 45, DuBois – 24. Belle Vernon – 40, Saegertown – 22.                                                     Pool Runners-Up: Butler – 42, General McLane – 26. Montoursville – 33, Altoona – 32.                                                         Pool 3rd Place: Clearfield – 42, West Branch – 28, Williamsport – 47, Union City – 24.                                                           Pool 4th Place: James M. Coughlin – 45, Benton – 28. Port Allegany – 54, Cambridge Springs – 24.

Medal Matches (with season record in parentheses):

1st Place: Central Mountain (10-0) – 38, Belle Vernon (8-1) – 33

3rd Place: Saegertown (12-2) – 30, DuBois (9-2) – 29

5th Place: Butler (11-1) – 46, Montoursville (14-3) – 20

7th Place: Altoona (11-4) – 41, General McLane (6-5) – 35

9th Place: Clearfield (5-7) – 44, Williamsport (3-8) – 33

11th Place: West Branch (13-6) – 37, Union City (5-8) – 35

13th Place: James M. Coughlin (5-5) – 52, Port Allegany (5-10) – 21

15th Place: Benton (9-5) – 55, Cambridge Springs (4-15) – 22

 

 
 
Clearfield – 44, Williamsport – 33 (9th Place Match)
 
 
220
Ross Stebbins (Williamsport) over Avry Gisewhite (Clearfield) (Fall 1:50)
0
6
 
285
Trae Kitko (Clearfield) over Dalton Kriner (Williamsport) (Fall 0:57)
6
6
 
106
Peyton Smay (Clearfield) FORFEIT
12
6
 
113
Cole Smay (Clearfield) FORFEIT
18
6
 
120
Izek Brooks (Williamsport) over Kyler Rosinsky (Clearfield) (Fall 1:57)
18
12
 
126
Matt Ryan (Clearfield) over Owen Mahon (Williamsport) (TF 22-7 3:41)
23
12
 
132
Riley Hilner (Williamsport) over Jude Pallo (Clearfield) (DQ)
23
18
 
138
Cam Dickey (Williamsport) over Caleb Freeland (Clearfield) (Inj. time)
23
24
 
145
Richard Lowrie (Williamsport) FORFEIT
23
30
 
152
Hunter Wright (Clearfield) over Anthony Robinson (Williamsport) (Dec 5-4)
26
30
 
160
Alec Dickey (Williamsport) over Thayne Morgan (Clearfield) (Dec 4-2)
26
33
 
170
Zane Morgan (Clearfield) over Aaron Howey (Williamsport) (Fall 1:11)
32
33
 
182
Steven Sawyer (Clearfield) FORFEIT
38
33
 
195
Luke McGonigal (Clearfield) over Nate Powley (Williamsport) (Fall 1:09)
44
33
 
 
Clearfield – 42, West Branch – 28 (Pool B 3rd vs. Pool C 3rd)
 
 
195
Luke McGonigal (Clearfield) over John Milliron (West Branch) (Fall 0:27)
6
0
 
220
Jacob Shaw (West Branch) over Avry Gisewhite (Clearfield) (UTB 2-1)
6
3
 
285
Trae Kitko (Clearfield) over Nathaniel Thompson (West Branch) (Fall 1:27)
12
3
 
106
Nathan Graham (West Branch) over Peyton Smay (Clearfield) (Fall 1:58)
12
9
 
113
Tyler Denochick (West Branch) over Cole Smay (Clearfield) (Fall 0:26)
12
15
 
120
Matt Ryan (Clearfield) FORFEIT
18
15
 
126
Jude Pallo (Clearfield) over Hudson Pase (West Branch) (Fall 1:06)
24
15
 
132
Dylan Confer (West Branch) over Quentin Edwards (Clearfield) (MD 19-8)
24
19
 
138
Caleb Freeland (Clearfield) over Jarrett Bezilla (West Branch) (Dec 13-7)
27
19
 
145
Hunter Wright (Clearfield) FORFEIT
33
19
 
152
Thayne Morgan (Clearfield) over Josh Cantolina (West Branch) (Dec 7-2)
36
19
 
160
Derek Yingling (West Branch) FORFEIT
36
25
 
170
Kyle Myers (West Branch) over Zane Morgan (Clearfield) (Dec 9-4)
36
28
 
182
Steven Sawyer (Clearfield) over Seth Sankey (West Branch) (Fall 3:45)
42
28
     
 
 
 Clearfield – 45, Port Allegany – 20 (Pool B 3rd Round)
 
 
 
182
Luke McGonigal (Clearfield) over Robert Arnett (Port Allegany) (TF 15-0)
5
0
 
195
No Match
5
0
 
220
Avry Gisewhite (Clearfield) FORFEIT
11
0
 
285
Trae Kitko (Clearfield) over Brock Veilleux (Port Allegany) (Fall 1:09)
17
0
 
106
Reese Vollmer (Port Allegany) over Peyton Smay (Clearfield) (Fall 2:45)
17
6
 
113
Payton Caden (Port Allegany) over Cole Smay (Clearfield) (Fall 3:02)
17
12
 
120
Matt Ryan (Clearfield) over Montgomery Tanner (Port Allegany) (MD 17-7)
21
12
 
126
Treyton Stiles (Port Allegany) over Jude Pallo (Clearfield) (Dec 4-0)
21
15
 
132
Quentin Edwards (Clearfield) over Issac Smoker (Port Allegany) (Dec 7-6)
24
15
 
138
Caleb Freeland (Clearfield) over Elijah Petruzzi (Port Allegany) (Fall 0:11)
30
15
 
145
Hunter Wright (Clearfield) over Joshua Rees (Port Allegany) (Fall 0:25)
36
15
 
152
Thayne Morgan (Clearfield) over Devon Smoker (Port Allegany) (Dec 9-5)
39
15
 
160
Jacob Kallenborn (Port Allegany) over Zane Morgan (Clearfield) (TF 18-3)
39
20
 
170
Steven Sawyer (Clearfield Area) over Wayne Shelley (Port Allegany) (Fall 1:05)
45
20
 
 
Altoona – 42, Clearfield – 24 (Pool B 2nd Round)
 
 
170
Zane Morgan (Clearfield) over Hunter Stoudnour (Altoona) (Dec 9-7)
3
0
 
182
Luke McGonigal (Clearfield) over Britton Simington (Altoona) (Dec 6-1)
6
0
 
195
Parker McClellan (Altoona) over FORFEIT
6
6
 
220
Nate Simmers (Altoona) over Avry Gisewhite (Clearfield) (Fall 1:03)
6
12
 
285
David Hess (Altoona) over Trae Kitko (Clearfield) (Fall 1:32)
6
18
 
106
Peyton Smay (Clearfield) FORFEIT
12
18
 
113
Cole Smay (Clearfield) over Dylan Benz (Altoona) (Fall 3:13)
18
18
 
120
Matt Ryan (Clearfield) over Branden Thompkins (Altoona) (Fall 1:04)
24
18
 
126
Hunter Hileman (Altoona) over Jude Pallo (Clearfield) (MD 12-2)
24
22
 
132
Jordan Wagner (Altoona) over Quentin Edwards (Clearfield) (MD 10-2)
24
26
 
138
Cole Manley (Altoona) over Rudy Cordon (Clearfield) (Fall 1:21)
24
32
 
145
Jerrell Kephart (Altoona) over Caleb Freeland (Clearfield) (Dec 5-0)
24
35
 
152
Kobe Harr (Altoona) over Hunter Wright (Clearfield) (MD 11-3)
24
39
 
160
Haden Boutiller (Altoona) over Thayne Morgan (Clearfield) (Dec 4-2)
24
42
 
 
Belle Vernon – 42, Clearfield 31 (Pool B 1st Round)
 
 
160
Zachary Hartman (Belle Vernon) over Jarrett McCraken (Clearfield) (Fall 2:32)
0
6
 
170
Scott Joll (Belle Vernon) over Zane Morgan (Clearfield) (Dec 6-3)
0
9
 
182
Mason Nicholson (Belle Vernon) over Steven Sawyer (Clearfield) (Fall 0:23)
0
15
 
195
Luke McGonigal (Clearfield) over Austin Lembo (Belle Vernon) (Fall 0:29)
6
15
 
220
Billy Korber (Belle Vernon) over Avry Gisewhite (Clearfield) (Fall 0:54)
6
21
 
285
Trae Kitko (Clearfield) over Collin Pallotta (Belle Vernon) (Fall 2:21)
12
21
 
106
Peyton Smay (Clearfield) FORFEIT
18
21
 
113
Jacob Dunlop (Belle Vernon) over Cole Smay (Clearfield) (Fall 1:35)
18
27
 
120
Johnathan Thomas (Clearfield) over Ian Olson (Belle Vernon) (Fall 4:56)
24
27
 
126
Matt Ryan (Clearfield) over Maverick Selvoski (Belle Vernon) (MD 15-6)
28
27
 
132
Logan Seliga (Belle Vernon) over Jude Pallo (Clearfield) (Fall 0:55)
28
33
 
138
Caleb Freeland (Clearfield) over Jake Fine (Belle Vernon) (Dec 7-5)
31
33
 
145
Tyler Seliga (Belle Vernon) over Hunter Wright (Clearfield) (Dec 5-0)
31
36
 
152
Brock Godzin (Belle Vernon) over Thayne Morgan (Clearfield) (Fall 2:56)
31
42
