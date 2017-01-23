Clearfield Places 9th at Bison Duals; Central Mountain Wins Team Title

HYDE — The largest field in the nine year history of the Clearfield Bison Duals did not disappoint the wrestling fans that attended the all day long tourney at Clearfield high School on Saturday.

Four of the teams entered the dual-style tournament with undefeated records (Central Mountain, Belle Vernon, DuBois, Butler) and two entered with only one loss (Saegertown, Montoursville). At the end of the day, it was Central Mountain that left the Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium with their unblemished record (10-0) still intact.

The host Clearfield Bison lost their first two pool matches, but then swept their final three matches to place ninth, setting their season record at 5-7.

The Bison’s five dual meet results are listed below. Two Bison, Matt Ryan (16-8) and Luke McGonigal (19-1) went 5-0 on the day. Trae Kitko (6-1) went 4-1 for the tourney while Peyton Smay (6-11), Caleb Freeland (6-10), Hunter Wright (17-9), and Steven Sawyer (6-9) all went 3-2. Going 2-3 were Cole Smay (6-10), Thayne Morgan (9-8), and Zane Morgan (7-8). At 1-4 were Jude Pallo (7-11), Quentin Edwards (2-11), and Avry Gisewhite (6-12).

The Bison will next be in action on Wednesday night, when they travel to Tyrone to take on the Golden Eagles (2-8)

The format for the tournament was simple: Four pools with four teams in each pool. After the three pool matches were wrestled by each team, the top team in in each pool became a 4-team bracket and would be assured of a top-4 finish, the second place teams became a 4-team bracket and were assured of 5th-8th, the next four teams were 9th-12th, and the four 0-3 teams would battle for 13th-16th.

Final Pool Standings:

Pool A: Central Mountain (3-0), General McLane (2-1), Benton (1-2), Williamsport (0-3) Pool B: Belle Vernon (3-0), Altoona (2-1), Clearfield (1-2), Port Allegany (0-3) Pool C: Saegertown (3-0), Montoursville (2-1), West Branch (1-2), Cambridge Springs (0-3) Pool D: DuBois (3-0), Butler (2-1), Union City (1-2), James M. Coughlin (0-3)

Semifinal Results:

Pool Winners: Central Mountain – 45, DuBois – 24. Belle Vernon – 40, Saegertown – 22. Pool Runners-Up: Butler – 42, General McLane – 26. Montoursville – 33, Altoona – 32. Pool 3rd Place: Clearfield – 42, West Branch – 28, Williamsport – 47, Union City – 24. Pool 4th Place: James M. Coughlin – 45, Benton – 28. Port Allegany – 54, Cambridge Springs – 24.

Medal Matches (with season record in parentheses):

1st Place: Central Mountain (10-0) – 38, Belle Vernon (8-1) – 33

3rd Place: Saegertown (12-2) – 30, DuBois (9-2) – 29

5th Place: Butler (11-1) – 46, Montoursville (14-3) – 20

7th Place: Altoona (11-4) – 41, General McLane (6-5) – 35

9th Place: Clearfield (5-7) – 44, Williamsport (3-8) – 33

11th Place: West Branch (13-6) – 37, Union City (5-8) – 35

13th Place: James M. Coughlin (5-5) – 52, Port Allegany (5-10) – 21

15th Place: Benton (9-5) – 55, Cambridge Springs (4-15) – 22

Clearfield – 44, Williamsport – 33 (9th Place Match) 220 Ross Stebbins (Williamsport) over Avry Gisewhite (Clearfield) (Fall 1:50) 0 6 285 Trae Kitko (Clearfield) over Dalton Kriner (Williamsport) (Fall 0:57) 6 6 106 Peyton Smay (Clearfield) FORFEIT 12 6 113 Cole Smay (Clearfield) FORFEIT 18 6 120 Izek Brooks (Williamsport) over Kyler Rosinsky (Clearfield) (Fall 1:57) 18 12 126 Matt Ryan (Clearfield) over Owen Mahon (Williamsport) (TF 22-7 3:41) 23 12 132 Riley Hilner (Williamsport) over Jude Pallo (Clearfield) (DQ) 23 18 138 Cam Dickey (Williamsport) over Caleb Freeland (Clearfield) (Inj. time) 23 24 145 Richard Lowrie (Williamsport) FORFEIT 23 30 152 Hunter Wright (Clearfield) over Anthony Robinson (Williamsport) (Dec 5-4) 26 30 160 Alec Dickey (Williamsport) over Thayne Morgan (Clearfield) (Dec 4-2) 26 33 170 Zane Morgan (Clearfield) over Aaron Howey (Williamsport) (Fall 1:11) 32 33 182 Steven Sawyer (Clearfield) FORFEIT 38 33 195 Luke McGonigal (Clearfield) over Nate Powley (Williamsport) (Fall 1:09) 44 33

Clearfield – 42, West Branch – 28 (Pool B 3rd vs. Pool C 3rd) 195 Luke McGonigal (Clearfield) over John Milliron (West Branch) (Fall 0:27) 6 0 220 Jacob Shaw (West Branch) over Avry Gisewhite (Clearfield) (UTB 2-1) 6 3 285 Trae Kitko (Clearfield) over Nathaniel Thompson (West Branch) (Fall 1:27) 12 3 106 Nathan Graham (West Branch) over Peyton Smay (Clearfield) (Fall 1:58) 12 9 113 Tyler Denochick (West Branch) over Cole Smay (Clearfield) (Fall 0:26) 12 15 120 Matt Ryan (Clearfield) FORFEIT 18 15 126 Jude Pallo (Clearfield) over Hudson Pase (West Branch) (Fall 1:06) 24 15 132 Dylan Confer (West Branch) over Quentin Edwards (Clearfield) (MD 19-8) 24 19 138 Caleb Freeland (Clearfield) over Jarrett Bezilla (West Branch) (Dec 13-7) 27 19 145 Hunter Wright (Clearfield) FORFEIT 33 19 152 Thayne Morgan (Clearfield) over Josh Cantolina (West Branch) (Dec 7-2) 36 19 160 Derek Yingling (West Branch) FORFEIT 36 25 170 Kyle Myers (West Branch) over Zane Morgan (Clearfield) (Dec 9-4) 36 28 182 Steven Sawyer (Clearfield) over Seth Sankey (West Branch) (Fall 3:45) 42 28