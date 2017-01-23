Clearfield Places 9th at Bison Duals; Central Mountain Wins Team Title

HYDE — The largest field in the nine year history of the Clearfield Bison Duals did not disappoint the wrestling fans that attended the all day long tourney at Clearfield high School on Saturday.
Four of the teams entered the dual-style tournament with undefeated records (Central Mountain, Belle Vernon, DuBois, Butler) and two entered with only one loss (Saegertown, Montoursville). At the end of the day, it was Central Mountain that left the Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium with their unblemished record (10-0) still intact.
The host Clearfield Bison lost their first two pool matches, but then swept their final three matches to place ninth, setting their season record at 5-7.
The Bison’s five dual meet results are listed below. Two Bison, Matt Ryan (16-8) and Luke McGonigal (19-1) went 5-0 on the day. Trae Kitko (6-1) went 4-1 for the tourney while Peyton Smay (6-11), Caleb Freeland (6-10), Hunter Wright (17-9), and Steven Sawyer (6-9) all went 3-2. Going 2-3 were Cole Smay (6-10), Thayne Morgan (9-8), and Zane Morgan (7-8). At 1-4 were Jude Pallo (7-11), Quentin Edwards (2-11), and Avry Gisewhite (6-12).
The Bison will next be in action on Wednesday night, when they travel to Tyrone to take on the Golden Eagles (2-8)
The format for the tournament was simple: Four pools with four teams in each pool. After the three pool matches were wrestled by each team, the top team in in each pool became a 4-team bracket and would be assured of a top-4 finish, the second place teams became a 4-team bracket and were assured of 5th-8th, the next four teams were 9th-12th, and the four 0-3 teams would battle for 13th-16th.
Final Pool Standings:
Pool A: Central Mountain (3-0), General McLane (2-1), Benton (1-2), Williamsport (0-3) Pool B: Belle Vernon (3-0), Altoona (2-1), Clearfield (1-2), Port Allegany (0-3) Pool C: Saegertown (3-0), Montoursville (2-1), West Branch (1-2), Cambridge Springs (0-3) Pool D: DuBois (3-0), Butler (2-1), Union City (1-2), James M. Coughlin (0-3)
Semifinal Results:
Pool Winners: Central Mountain – 45, DuBois – 24. Belle Vernon – 40, Saegertown – 22. Pool Runners-Up: Butler – 42, General McLane – 26. Montoursville – 33, Altoona – 32. Pool 3rd Place: Clearfield – 42, West Branch – 28, Williamsport – 47, Union City – 24. Pool 4th Place: James M. Coughlin – 45, Benton – 28. Port Allegany – 54, Cambridge Springs – 24.
Medal Matches (with season record in parentheses):
1st Place: Central Mountain (10-0) – 38, Belle Vernon (8-1) – 33
3rd Place: Saegertown (12-2) – 30, DuBois (9-2) – 29
5th Place: Butler (11-1) – 46, Montoursville (14-3) – 20
7th Place: Altoona (11-4) – 41, General McLane (6-5) – 35
9th Place: Clearfield (5-7) – 44, Williamsport (3-8) – 33
11th Place: West Branch (13-6) – 37, Union City (5-8) – 35
13th Place: James M. Coughlin (5-5) – 52, Port Allegany (5-10) – 21
15th Place: Benton (9-5) – 55, Cambridge Springs (4-15) – 22
|
|
|
Clearfield – 44, Williamsport – 33 (9th Place Match)
|
|
220
|
Ross Stebbins (Williamsport) over Avry Gisewhite (Clearfield) (Fall 1:50)
|
0
|
6
|
285
|
Trae Kitko (Clearfield) over Dalton Kriner (Williamsport) (Fall 0:57)
|
6
|
6
|
106
|
Peyton Smay (Clearfield) FORFEIT
|
12
|
6
|
113
|
Cole Smay (Clearfield) FORFEIT
|
18
|
6
|
120
|
Izek Brooks (Williamsport) over Kyler Rosinsky (Clearfield) (Fall 1:57)
|
18
|
12
|
126
|
Matt Ryan (Clearfield) over Owen Mahon (Williamsport) (TF 22-7 3:41)
|
23
|
12
|
132
|
Riley Hilner (Williamsport) over Jude Pallo (Clearfield) (DQ)
|
23
|
18
|
138
|
Cam Dickey (Williamsport) over Caleb Freeland (Clearfield) (Inj. time)
|
23
|
24
|
145
|
Richard Lowrie (Williamsport) FORFEIT
|
23
|
30
|
152
|
Hunter Wright (Clearfield) over Anthony Robinson (Williamsport) (Dec 5-4)
|
26
|
30
|
160
|
Alec Dickey (Williamsport) over Thayne Morgan (Clearfield) (Dec 4-2)
|
26
|
33
|
170
|
Zane Morgan (Clearfield) over Aaron Howey (Williamsport) (Fall 1:11)
|
32
|
33
|
182
|
Steven Sawyer (Clearfield) FORFEIT
|
38
|
33
|
195
|
Luke McGonigal (Clearfield) over Nate Powley (Williamsport) (Fall 1:09)
|
44
|
33
|
|
|
Clearfield – 42, West Branch – 28 (Pool B 3rd vs. Pool C 3rd)
|
|
195
|
Luke McGonigal (Clearfield) over John Milliron (West Branch) (Fall 0:27)
|
6
|
0
|
220
|
Jacob Shaw (West Branch) over Avry Gisewhite (Clearfield) (UTB 2-1)
|
6
|
3
|
285
|
Trae Kitko (Clearfield) over Nathaniel Thompson (West Branch) (Fall 1:27)
|
12
|
3
|
106
|
Nathan Graham (West Branch) over Peyton Smay (Clearfield) (Fall 1:58)
|
12
|
9
|
113
|
Tyler Denochick (West Branch) over Cole Smay (Clearfield) (Fall 0:26)
|
12
|
15
|
120
|
Matt Ryan (Clearfield) FORFEIT
|
18
|
15
|
126
|
Jude Pallo (Clearfield) over Hudson Pase (West Branch) (Fall 1:06)
|
24
|
15
|
132
|
Dylan Confer (West Branch) over Quentin Edwards (Clearfield) (MD 19-8)
|
24
|
19
|
138
|
Caleb Freeland (Clearfield) over Jarrett Bezilla (West Branch) (Dec 13-7)
|
27
|
19
|
145
|
Hunter Wright (Clearfield) FORFEIT
|
33
|
19
|
152
|
Thayne Morgan (Clearfield) over Josh Cantolina (West Branch) (Dec 7-2)
|
36
|
19
|
160
|
Derek Yingling (West Branch) FORFEIT
|
36
|
25
|
170
|
Kyle Myers (West Branch) over Zane Morgan (Clearfield) (Dec 9-4)
|
36
|
28
|
182
|
Steven Sawyer (Clearfield) over Seth Sankey (West Branch) (Fall 3:45)
|
42
|
28
|
|
Clearfield – 45, Port Allegany – 20 (Pool B 3rd Round)
|
|
|
182
|
Luke McGonigal (Clearfield) over Robert Arnett (Port Allegany) (TF 15-0)
|
5
|
0
|
195
|
No Match
|
5
|
0
|
220
|
Avry Gisewhite (Clearfield) FORFEIT
|
11
|
0
|
285
|
Trae Kitko (Clearfield) over Brock Veilleux (Port Allegany) (Fall 1:09)
|
17
|
0
|
106
|
Reese Vollmer (Port Allegany) over Peyton Smay (Clearfield) (Fall 2:45)
|
17
|
6
|
113
|
Payton Caden (Port Allegany) over Cole Smay (Clearfield) (Fall 3:02)
|
17
|
12
|
120
|
Matt Ryan (Clearfield) over Montgomery Tanner (Port Allegany) (MD 17-7)
|
21
|
12
|
126
|
Treyton Stiles (Port Allegany) over Jude Pallo (Clearfield) (Dec 4-0)
|
21
|
15
|
132
|
Quentin Edwards (Clearfield) over Issac Smoker (Port Allegany) (Dec 7-6)
|
24
|
15
|
138
|
Caleb Freeland (Clearfield) over Elijah Petruzzi (Port Allegany) (Fall 0:11)
|
30
|
15
|
145
|
Hunter Wright (Clearfield) over Joshua Rees (Port Allegany) (Fall 0:25)
|
36
|
15
|
152
|
Thayne Morgan (Clearfield) over Devon Smoker (Port Allegany) (Dec 9-5)
|
39
|
15
|
160
|
Jacob Kallenborn (Port Allegany) over Zane Morgan (Clearfield) (TF 18-3)
|
39
|
20
|
170
|
Steven Sawyer (Clearfield Area) over Wayne Shelley (Port Allegany) (Fall 1:05)
|
45
|
20
|
|
|
Altoona – 42, Clearfield – 24 (Pool B 2nd Round)
|
|
170
|
Zane Morgan (Clearfield) over Hunter Stoudnour (Altoona) (Dec 9-7)
|
3
|
0
|
182
|
Luke McGonigal (Clearfield) over Britton Simington (Altoona) (Dec 6-1)
|
6
|
0
|
195
|
Parker McClellan (Altoona) over FORFEIT
|
6
|
6
|
220
|
Nate Simmers (Altoona) over Avry Gisewhite (Clearfield) (Fall 1:03)
|
6
|
12
|
285
|
David Hess (Altoona) over Trae Kitko (Clearfield) (Fall 1:32)
|
6
|
18
|
106
|
Peyton Smay (Clearfield) FORFEIT
|
12
|
18
|
113
|
Cole Smay (Clearfield) over Dylan Benz (Altoona) (Fall 3:13)
|
18
|
18
|
120
|
Matt Ryan (Clearfield) over Branden Thompkins (Altoona) (Fall 1:04)
|
24
|
18
|
126
|
Hunter Hileman (Altoona) over Jude Pallo (Clearfield) (MD 12-2)
|
24
|
22
|
132
|
Jordan Wagner (Altoona) over Quentin Edwards (Clearfield) (MD 10-2)
|
24
|
26
|
138
|
Cole Manley (Altoona) over Rudy Cordon (Clearfield) (Fall 1:21)
|
24
|
32
|
145
|
Jerrell Kephart (Altoona) over Caleb Freeland (Clearfield) (Dec 5-0)
|
24
|
35
|
152
|
Kobe Harr (Altoona) over Hunter Wright (Clearfield) (MD 11-3)
|
24
|
39
|
160
|
Haden Boutiller (Altoona) over Thayne Morgan (Clearfield) (Dec 4-2)
|
24
|
42
|
|
|
Belle Vernon – 42, Clearfield 31 (Pool B 1st Round)
|
|
160
|
Zachary Hartman (Belle Vernon) over Jarrett McCraken (Clearfield) (Fall 2:32)
|
0
|
6
|
170
|
Scott Joll (Belle Vernon) over Zane Morgan (Clearfield) (Dec 6-3)
|
0
|
9
|
182
|
Mason Nicholson (Belle Vernon) over Steven Sawyer (Clearfield) (Fall 0:23)
|
0
|
15
|
195
|
Luke McGonigal (Clearfield) over Austin Lembo (Belle Vernon) (Fall 0:29)
|
6
|
15
|
220
|
Billy Korber (Belle Vernon) over Avry Gisewhite (Clearfield) (Fall 0:54)
|
6
|
21
|
285
|
Trae Kitko (Clearfield) over Collin Pallotta (Belle Vernon) (Fall 2:21)
|
12
|
21
|
106
|
Peyton Smay (Clearfield) FORFEIT
|
18
|
21
|
113
|
Jacob Dunlop (Belle Vernon) over Cole Smay (Clearfield) (Fall 1:35)
|
18
|
27
|
120
|
Johnathan Thomas (Clearfield) over Ian Olson (Belle Vernon) (Fall 4:56)
|
24
|
27
|
126
|
Matt Ryan (Clearfield) over Maverick Selvoski (Belle Vernon) (MD 15-6)
|
28
|
27
|
132
|
Logan Seliga (Belle Vernon) over Jude Pallo (Clearfield) (Fall 0:55)
|
28
|
33
|
138
|
Caleb Freeland (Clearfield) over Jake Fine (Belle Vernon) (Dec 7-5)
|
31
|
33
|
145
|
Tyler Seliga (Belle Vernon) over Hunter Wright (Clearfield) (Dec 5-0)
|
31
|
36
|
152
|
Brock Godzin (Belle Vernon) over Thayne Morgan (Clearfield) (Fall 2:56)
|
31
|
42