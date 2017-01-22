Public Invited to View New Art Exhibit at LHU Clearfield

CLEARFIELD – The pressed flower and plant art of Ed Anderson are now on exhibit at LHU Clearfield, and the public is invited to view.

Anderson, a resident of Clearfield, has always been an artist of one medium or another, creating art in varying forms.

He now chooses to work with nature by growing and pressing flowers and plants and arranging them into lovely two-dimensional pieces.

His exhibit will be open through March 10 at Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus, Founders’ Hall.

Anderson is a member of the Susquehanna River Art Center. He is inspired by the beauty of local flora and fauna.

For information on Anderson or his work, individuals can contact him through The Liddle Gallery at 109 E. Market St., Clearfield, PA 16830, or call 814-765-5700.

LHU Clearfield is proud to partner with the Susquehanna River Arts Center on various exhibits, which are always open to the public.

Different artists will be featured during the exhibits throughout the year. Founders’ Hall is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Fridays.

Any artists interested in having work displayed may contact Rebecca Ogden at cloverbean@hotmail.com.