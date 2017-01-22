Obituary Notice: Mattie Charney

Mattie Charney, 91, of Houtzdale died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at Epworth Manor in Tyrone surrounded by family.

She was born in Leesville, SC to Philip and Quilla Matthews on July 29, 1925.

She graduated as valedictorian from B.C. High School, West Columbia, in 1942.

She worked for the federal government as a secretary at Post Headquarters, Fort Jackson, from 1943 until she married T/Sgt. William M Charney on Aug. 1, 1944 in St Peter Church in Columbus, SC. Then, she moved to Houtzdale where they owned and operated Charney’s Dry Cleaners from 1947-1971.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church of Houtzdale.

She is survived by her children, Wm. Michael Charney of Howard; Jeannette Lockey (Charles) of Osceola Mills; Judith K Gantz (John) of Manheim; Rebecca A. Snead of Marysville; G. Thomas (Christina) and Ted Charney, both of Houtzdale; Kathryn J Myers of Bird in Hand; Chris M Charney of State College; D. Scott Charney (Teri) of Lancaster; and Lisa D. Achtzehn (Robert) of Pittsburgh.

Also surviving are 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law, Andrew R Charney, a sister-in-law, Edna Matthews and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death her parents; husband, William, on Oct. 16, 1995; three brothers; a grandson, Jacob Charney; a great-grandson, Kevin McKean; a daughter-in-law, Susan Charney; and a son-in-law, Warner L. Snead.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Jan. 28, at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Jan. 28 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Brisbin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions can be made to the Hiller Memorial Library

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.