Obituary Notice: Joseph Mohnal

Joseph Mohnal, 89, of Clearfield died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Penn Highlands Clearfield. He was born April 7, 1927 in Madera, a son of the late John and Fannie (Mandrik) Mohnal.

Mr. Mohnal had been employed with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for many years. At one time, he was an auditor with the revenue department of the commonwealth.

Mr. Mohnal enjoyed baseball and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also was known to have lunch at the Clearfield Hospital cafeteria where he formed great friendships.

Mr. Mohnal also liked to go to Wal-Mart and spend time browsing the store and visiting with the other shoppers.

He was a member of West Side United Methodist Church, Clearfield. He also was a U.S. veteran, serving his country with Army Air Corps.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and a close friend and caretaker, Rick Lansberry of Clearfield.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte (Wilson) Mohnal; five brothers, George, Wasco, Mike, Nick and Frank; and four sisters, Ann, Eva, Kate and Helen.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, with the Rev. Dr. Joleen A. Willis officiating. Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to West Side United Methodist Church, 317 Nichols St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or to the charity of one’s choice.

