GANT RELOAD: Week of Jan. 16

Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority Accepts Donations

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority would like to inform the public that it does accept donations, announced Director Jodi Brennan in a news release.

CASD to Consider “Sealed-Bid” Auction Process for Girard-Goshen

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Area School District Board of Directors will consider taking all necessary steps to place the former Girard-Goshen Elementary School and its property up for auction.

Sandy Police Investigating After Tires Slashed on Several Vehicles in Loeb Addition Area

DUBOIS – Sandy Township police are investigating reports of criminal mischief in the Loeb Addition area and seeking the public’s assistance at this time.

BREAKING: Clearfield Teen Accused of Attempting to Lure Girl for Sex

CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield teen has been accused of attempting to lure a 13-year-old girl through Facebook messenger to meet for sex.

Duke to Compete in Pennsylvania State Fair Queen Competition

HARRISBURG – Rachel Duke, 2016 Clearfield County fair queen, will be traveling to Hershey to take part in the 31st annual Pennsylvania State Fair Queen Competition held during the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs Convention.

Municipal Authority Approves Bid for Cleaning and Camera Project

CLEARFIELD – After re-organization the Clearfield Municipal Authority opened bids on a cleaning and camera project during yesterday’s meeting.

LT Supers Delay Vote on Proposed Consolidation

CLEARFIELD – The question of consolidating Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough has been a hot topic recently, and last night residents and committee members alike expected the Lawrence Township Supervisors to vote on whether to put it on the ballot for voters to decide.

Bell Accused of Hiding from and Fighting with Police

DUBOIS – Charges have been filed against a DuBois man who allegedly hid from and then fought with police.

BREAKING: Ex CAST Treasurer, President Accused of Stealing More Than $4,500

CLEARFIELD – The ex-president and treasurer of the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) has been accused of stealing more than $4,500 from the organization.

Dept. of Health Releases Medical Marijuana Program Permit Applications for Growers/Processors and Dispensaries

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Karen Murphy has announced applications for medical marijuana growers/processors and dispensaries are now available on the department’s Medical Marijuana Program Web site. Permit applications will be accepted from Feb. 20 to March 20, 2017.

Nature Abounds’ President Presents at United Nations European Headquarters

DUBOIS – Melinda Hughes, president of the DuBois-based national environmental non-profit Nature Abounds, recently presented at the United Nations European Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Clearfield Borough Council Votes Unanimously to Let Residents Answer Question of Consolidation

CLEARFIELD – One vote down, one to go on whether the question of Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township becoming one municipality should be on the ballot.