DCC Enrichment Program Benefits All Students

DUBOIS – Expanding the learning opportunities for students at DuBois Central Catholic Elementary School remains the goal of the highly-successful ELO Program, instituted three years ago to provide enrichment activities for students.

The program is scripture-based and teaches various disciplines, according to program coordinators, Chris Felix and Elaine Jacob.

The most recent ELO Program was based on the series of “I Spy” books by Walter Wick. Students worked in assigned pairs and were given a printed list of eight clues to find the ‘hidden’ treasures on the two tables.

More than 200 objects of varying sizes were strategically displayed to challenge students to be selective and be creative in their choice of answers to each clue.

Working in pairs was not only a positive exercise in team cooperation, but also a learning experience in team competitiveness.

Bringing in the scriptures makes each lesson a unique central experience, helping the school fulfill the mission of spreading the Gospel message.