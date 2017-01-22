12 DuBois High Students Participate at District 3 Chorus Festival

MARION CENTER – DuBois Area High School students participated with students from 30 other schools at the PMEA District 3 Chorus Festival recently at Marion Center.

Under the direction of guest conductor, Dr. Christopher Kiver, director of choral activities at Penn State University, students rehearsed all day Thursday and Friday, Jan. 12-13 and performed a Friday evening concert for their family, friends and the local area.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, students auditioned to see who would be moving on to Region II Chorus as they competed against 25-30 students in each of their sections.

The audition results showed that all of the students from DAHS did very well. However, only the top 10 students from each section move on to Regional Chorus.

DAHS will be sending 11 students onto regionals and will have the most students represented at the Region Chorus Festival. To their knowledge, this is the most students DAHS has ever sent to regionals.

The following students will be moving onto Regional Chorus:

Kailey Pisani, Soprano 1, Sixth Chair

Mackenzie Lines, Soprano 2, Fourth Chair

Raeanne Reynolds, Soprano 2 – Seventh Chair

Alexa Alker, Alto 1 – Second Chair

Emma Reed, Alto 2 – Second Chair

Jonathan Russell, Tenor 1 – Sixth Chair

Keith Zeliger, Tenor 2 – First Chair

Dominic Umbaugh, Bass 1 – Fifth Chair

Brett Carrier, Bass 2 – Second Chair

Max Sensor, Bass 2 – Third Chair

Tom Hibbert, Bass 2 – Ninth Chair

DAHS students worked every day after school for the last couple of weeks rehearsing and preparing for District Chorus. The Regional Chorus Festival will be held at Freeport High School on Feb. 23-25.