Trump starts Day Two at National Cathedral

President Donald Trump had his day of pageantry and night of revelry. He saw the Senate confirm his nominees to helm the defense and homeland security departments, signed an executive order pulling back on the Affordable Care Act and called for a regulatory freeze.

Now, Trump begins Day Two.

Trump will head to the National Cathedral for the 58th Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service at 10 a.m. ET, an event expected to last a little more than an hour.

He’ll be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Pence’s wife, Karen.

At the same time Trump is settling into the White House and his first full day as President, he’ll be the subject of a massive protest.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to descend on Washington for the Women’s March, which begins winding its way through the nation’s capital at 2 p.m. ET.

The march is intended to demonstrate progressive women’s opposition to Trump’s policies, and its participants could outnumber the crowd of attendees at Trump’s inaugural address Friday.

As Trump begins his presidency, much of his team is still waiting to be installed. As of Friday night, just two of Trump’s Cabinet picks had been confirmed: Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. Others, including nominee for CIA director Mike Pompeo, a Kanas Republican congressman, are expected to receive Senate votes Monday.

It’s not clear whether Trump plans more executive actions for his second day in office. Prior to his inauguration, Trump’s aides had referred to Monday as their first full business day.

Some changes were already evident in the Oval Office Friday night. Red drapes had been replaced with yellow drapes. A bust of Winston Churchill had been returned to the Oval Office. And the carpet was a new sunburst pattern.