CLEARFIELD – The St. Francis School PTO will be hosting a mother/son dance. It will be held at St. Francis School Feb. 12 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for mother and son(s), and are available at Jim’s Sport Center, Clearfield Pharmacy & Gift Shoppe, Taffy Salon and Spa and the St. Francis Church Rectory.

All proceeds made the night of the dance will go directly to Brody Lanich and his family. Brody was just diagnosed with cancer.