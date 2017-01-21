Sportsmen’s Club Announces Raffle Winners

The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club would like to announce its annual raffle winners.

First prize – Tikka T3 Lite SS

Burt Maines of Woodland

Second prize – Benelli Nova Shotgun

Bob Lee Jr. of Grampian

Third prize – Ruger American 22 LR

Jeff Lake of Reynoldsville

Fourth prize – $100

Tom Haney of Allport

$50 winners:

James Johnston (2)

Ron Bush

Gavin Sharp

Caleb Smith

Dennis Kurtz

Sandy Heckman

Carolyn Bush

The club would also like to thank everyone who supported it this year.