Sportsmen’s Club Announces Raffle Winners

The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club would like to announce its annual raffle winners.

First prize – Tikka T3 Lite SS

  • Burt Maines of Woodland

Second prize – Benelli Nova Shotgun 

  • Bob Lee Jr. of Grampian

Third prize – Ruger American 22 LR

  • Jeff Lake of Reynoldsville 

Fourth prize – $100

  • Tom Haney of Allport

$50 winners:

  • James Johnston (2)
  • Ron Bush
  • Gavin Sharp
  • Caleb Smith
  • Dennis Kurtz
  • Sandy Heckman
  • Carolyn Bush

The club would also like to thank everyone who supported it this year.

