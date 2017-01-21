Sportsmen’s Club Announces Raffle Winners

The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club would like to announce its annual raffle winners.
First prize – Tikka T3 Lite SS
- Burt Maines of Woodland
Second prize – Benelli Nova Shotgun
- Bob Lee Jr. of Grampian
Third prize – Ruger American 22 LR
- Jeff Lake of Reynoldsville
Fourth prize – $100
- Tom Haney of Allport
$50 winners:
- James Johnston (2)
- Ron Bush
- Gavin Sharp
- Caleb Smith
- Dennis Kurtz
- Sandy Heckman
- Carolyn Bush
The club would also like to thank everyone who supported it this year.