Obituary Notice: Joan P. Wisor

Joan P. Wisor, 89, of West Decatur died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

Mrs. Wisor was born July 9, 1927 in Wallaceton, the daughter of Richard and Zola (Parks) Shimmel.

She was the co-owner, along with her husband, of Clearfield Electronics Supply Inc. in Hyde for 41 years. Mrs. Wisor was a member of the Spring Valley United Methodist Church.

She is survived by five children, Carol J. Foster and her husband, Rodney, Peggy J. Eyerly and her fiancé, Pete Hinman and John E. Wisor, all of West Decatur, Edward L. Wisor of Durham, NC and Melanie L. Eyerly of Upland, Calif.

She is survived by nine grandchildren, Sean Foster, Kimberly Foster, David Eyerly, Laura Ann Barrett, Amanda Wisor, John Michael Wisor, Jennifer Wisor, Chad Eyerly and Katelyn Eyerly and six great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by two sisters and a brother, Berva Damn of Duncansville, Stanley Shimmel and his wife, Nellie of Tyrone and Lola Grenell and her husband, Richard of Renova and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Wisor was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Norman R. “Sonny” Wisor Sr., to whom she was married May 21, 1948 in Brookville and who died June 5, 2006.

She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Gerald Duane Wisor in 1949; a son, Norman Ross Wisor Jr. on May 27, 2009; a grandson, Michael J. Eyerly in 1978; a sister, Emily Bryan; and a brother, Edmund Shimmel.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with Pastor Kenneth Zitsch officiating. Burial will be at Spring Valley Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 9 a.m. Monday until the hour of services at the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Spring Valley United Methodist Church, 326 Elm Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To send online tributes, go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.