Lemmo Promoted to Customer Technology Solutions Manager at CNB Bank

CLEARFIELD – Joseph B. Bower Jr., president and chief executive officer of CNB Bank, recently announced the promotion of Maria Lemmo to customer technology solutions manager.

In this newly developed position, Lemmo will oversee the eSolutions department, which includes customer technology delivery channels, such as consumer and business online banking, mobile banking, debit cards and credit cards.

Additionally, she is the liaison to the bank’s core technology provider and ancillary services related to core system integration. Lemmo will recommend new technology solutions to the bank to enhance current products and procedures.

Lemmo began her career at CNB in 2014 as a universal associate at the Clearfield Industrial Park Road office before entering the Management Training program in May of 2015.

Since completing the intensive program in 2016, she served as assistant project manager, where she facilitated and oversaw large projects, such as the core system upgrade and the implementation of corporation mergers and acquisitions.

“Maria displays a continuous drive and desire to provide our customers with the best technology and solutions possible,” stated Bower.

“Customer experience is vital to the success of our organization, and I’m confident that Maria will continue to work to enhance the bank’s electronic delivery solutions and to provide an increasingly positive experience for our customers.”

A native of Clearfield, Lemmo is a 2010 graduate of Clearfield Area High School and 2014 graduate of Seton Hill University where she received her Bachelor’s degree in psychology. She serves her community as a member of the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC) and plays the trombone in the Clearfield Community Band.