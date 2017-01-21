Here’s what celebrities and activists said in fiery Women’s March speeches

The Women’s March on Washington Saturday was the main event of an historic day when millions took to the streets of America.

From Boston to New York, from Chicago to Los Angeles, throngs poured out into streets, parks and squares. Many were clad in pink hats and waved protest signs. They raised their voices for women’s rights, immigration and other civil rights.

And they cheered on speakers who delivered impassioned — and in at least one instance, profanity-laced — rallying cries for the preservation of rights they said could be eroded under Donald Trump’s presidency.

Here are snippets of what some speakers had to say:

Actress America Ferrera

It’s been a heart-rending time to be both a woman and an immigrant in this country. Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday. But the president is not America. His cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America. And we are here to stay.

Singer Madonna

It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f–k up. It seems as though we had all slipped into a false sense of comfort, that justice would prevail and that good would win in the end. Well, good did not win this election. But good will win in the end.

Actress Scarlett Johansson

President Trump, I did not vote for you. That said, I respect that you are you our President-elect and I want to be able to support you. But first I ask that you support me, support my sister, support my mother, support my best friends and all of all girlfriends. Support the men and women here today that are anxiously awaiting to see how your next moves may drastically affect their lives. Support my daughter who may actually, as a result of the appointments you have made, grow up in a county that is moving backwards, not forward, and who may potentially not have the right to make choices for her body and her future that your daughter Ivanka has been privileged to have.

Singer Alicia keys

We will not allow our bodies to be owned and controlled by men in government or men anywhere for that matter. We will not allow our compassionate souls to get stepped on. We want the best for all Americans. No hate. No bigotry. No Muslim registry. We value education, healthcare and equality.

Activist Gloria Steinem

I’m not trying to deny the danger that this day initiates. Trump and his handlers have found a fox for every chicken coop in Washington, and a Twitter finger must not become a trigger finger.

Director Michael Moore

You have to run for office. You! Yes you! I can see your face is,’No, no Mike, not me, I’m shy. This is not the time for shy people! Shy people, you have two hours to get over it.

Actress Ashley Judd

I am not as nasty as racism, fraud, conflict of interest, homophobia, sexual assault, transphobia, white supremacy, misogyny, ignorance, white privilege! I am not as nasty as your own daughter being your favorite sex symbol. Like your wet dreams infused with your own genes but, yeah, I’m a nasty woman!

Activist and CNN political commentator Van Jones

We love the conservatives enough to tell them that they have to be better conservatives than this. You have to be better conservatives than this. Real conservatives love the Constitution. We have a president who seems to be an authoritarian. Real conservatives stand up for and believe in clean government. We have a president who seems to be committed to a kleptocracy.

Senator Elizabeth Warren

We can whimper. We can whine. Or we can fight back! We come here to stand shoulder to shoulder to make clear: We are here! We will not be silent! We will not play dead! We will fight for what we believe in!