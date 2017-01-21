Explosion in Pakistan market kills at least 20 people

An explosion ripped through a vegetable market in Parachinar, the capital of the Kurram region in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal area, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 40 according to the media wing of Pakistan’s military.

The improvised explosive device blast occurred in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, where a large number of people had gathered according to Ikramullah Khan, a senior government official in Parachinar.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation is currently under way, Khan said. He added that Pakistan Army helicopters are evacuating the injured.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Kurram has endured many militant attacks because it is on the border with war-torn Afghanistan.