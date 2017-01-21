Elk Co. Council on the Arts to Hold Annual Fundraising Gala

ST. MARYS – The Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) will hold its annual fundraising gala Feb. 11 at the Red Fern in St. Marys.

This year’s event titled “Singin’ in the Rain” will feature entertainment by local artists and a dance performance by April School of Dance.

There will be live and silent auctions featuring original pieces by local artists, experience and event packages and this year’s signature item—hand-painted umbrellas.

The popular “Dueling Artists” event will feature local artists painting against the clock to complete a piece to be auctioned during the evening.

The evening will end by honoring those with their “Hearts in the Arts.” This annual award is for organizations and individuals who are recognized for their contribution to the arts.

Since 1984, ECCOTA has been dedicated to promoting all aspects of art to area residents by expanding the opportunity for public participation in the arts.

Recently, ECCOTA, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Council for the Arts, awarded $32,259 in state grants to local organizations to support art activities in seven counties.

This is just one example of art opportunities made possible through the work of The Elk County Council on the Arts.

Information about ECCOTA and reservations for the gala event can be found at eccota.com or by calling the ECCOTA Gallery at 814-772-7051.