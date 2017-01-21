Duke was Guest at Curwensville Rotary Meeting

CURWENSVILLE – Rachel Duke, 2016 Clearfield County fair queen, was the guest at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Curwensville on Jan. 17.

Duke is a sophomore at Penn State Dubois and majoring in agricultural science. She is competing in the state fair queen contest, which began Jan. 19 in Hershey.

She spoke to the members about her passion for the Clearfield County Fair and how her experience in the queen competition inspired her to choose agriculture science as her college major.

Duke also presented the speech that she is presenting at the competition on the topic: “Why You Should Come to my Fair.”