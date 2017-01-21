Democratic and Republican voters: It’s important to talk

For Republicans and Democrats, common ground has been tough to come by since Donald Trump won the presidency in November.

But as the new President’s administration begins, a bipartisan group came together and agreed on one thing.

“We’re not gonna get together, hold hands and sing Kumbaya,” said Jamie Hammach, a Trump supporter.

He and five others — three Democrats and three Republicans in total — sat down with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota at the George Washington University Library. They shared why they are excited, or why they are concerned, and debated the issues.

Hammach said he is looking forward to the change in Washington, while fellow Trump supporters Alex Chalgren and Sara Duncan are hoping to see improvement on the jobs front. Chalgren is the National Deputy Director for Students for Trump.

Among the Democratic voters, Rhea Beddoe is concerned for her fellow immigrants. Owen Evans is worried about how Trump will manage the government and the economy. And Carol Evans, no relation to Owen, believes he has an “anti-Earth agenda.” Beddoe is the Director of Special Events for Take the Lead Women, Owen Evans is the Vice President of Membership for the George Washington University College Democrats and Carol Evans is the co-founder of Executive Women for Hillary.

“Life goes on,” Hammach said after the Democrats voiced their concerns. “Eight years ago, a lot of us on this side of the table would’ve been like, ‘Oh God, what’s happening now?’ Eight years from now, or four years from now…you’re going to look back and say, ‘Yeah, it wasn’t that bad.'”

Owen Evans replied that it was not accurate to compare the last transfer of power to current one.

“It’s not from Bush to Obama,” he said. “Trump is on his own sphere.”

The group went on to debate a host of issues — the meaning of nationalism, how the economy should work and the country’s participation in NATO — until Camerota stepped in.

“Are we all just going to sort of agree that this is a divided country?” she asked.

Carol Evans conceded that they probably would not convince each other of anything, but appreciated the chance to discuss the issues.

“I think it’s very important for us to talk,” she said.

“It does make me genuinely sad … when good people say they’re fearful,” Duncan said. “If I can help anyone else to feel the calm or the excitement that I have, then that’s definitely the goal.”

Owen Evans summed it up: “I think we need to connect with empathy.”

“I like all three of you,” he said to the Trump supporters. “And I think if we can recognize that … that is one of the big steps.”