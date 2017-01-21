AFCON 2017: Ghana dances its way into quarterfinals

Ghana danced its way into the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal thanks to a hard-fought win over Mali in the coastal city of Port-Gentil.

After heartbreak at the end of an epic penalty shootout against Ivory Coast two years ago, the Black Stars will now have their sights set on ending a 35-year barren run in Africa’s most prestigious competition.

Saturday’s match mirrored Ghana’s opening round victory over Uganda, as Avram Grant’s side dominated for large spells but could count itself somewhat fortunate to come away with all three points.

Fresh from his man of the match performance against Uganda, Christian Atsu was once again the outstanding player in the first half.

The Newcastle loanee’s victim this time around was Mali’s Hamari Traore — a clever nutmeg took Atsu past the left-back and his low cross found the Ayew brothers in the box.

However, there was no telepathic understanding between siblings, as Andre contrived to prevent Jordan a simple tap-in and scuffed his own effort wide.

It wasn’t long, though, before Ghana’s dominance paid dividends.

One long free-kick forward was controlled exquisitely by Jordan Ayew. The Aston Villa forward then whipped a delightful cross into the box for captain Asamoah Gyan to head home his 49th international goal.

The Ghanaian players huddled together and performed their trademark choreographed celebration, much to the delight of the group of Black Stars supporters gathered behind the goal.

Jordan Ayew continued to be a thorn in Mali’s side, flitting around outside the penalty area and this time testing Oumar Sissoko with a shot of his own.

Gyan, now Ghana’s all-time top goalscorer in AFCON competition, continue to lead from the front and saw another effort fly narrowly wide.

Bakary Sako appeared to be the only Mali player with any attacking endeavor. The Crystal Palace winger was relentless in tormenting Ghana right-back Harrison Afful, though any quality end product was at a premium.

Manager Alain Giresse’s half time team talk had its desired effect, as Mali began the second period with a greater sense of urgency.

Sako’s inviting cross towards the far post was met by Moussa Marega but he could only head straight at Razak Brimah, before blazing a close-range effort over the crossbar just minutes later.

Yves Bissouma — a half time substitute — provided a much-needed injection of quality and Mali dominated for large periods of the second half.

Only a combination of poor finishing and reflex saves from Brimah denied Mali an equalizer, as Sako followed up his poor free-kick with a volley that stung the palms of the Ghanaian stopper.

Ghana becomes only the second team to qualify for the quarterfinals, joining Senegal as the only two teams with a perfect record so far.