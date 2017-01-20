Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge to move back to London

The Cambridges are on the move again.

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are to move their family back to the British capital this year as they look to increase their official work on behalf of the Queen, Kensington Palace said Friday.

Since 2014, the pair have used Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London — which underwent a $7.6 million overhaul in 2014 — as their official residence while undertaking royal duties.

The palace statement said that the pair will increasingly base their family in the city as they continue to undertake more official engagements in addition to increasing their charity work.

Prince George, three, will start the new school year in London this September while one-year-old Princess Charlotte will attend nursery and eventually school in the capital in the coming years.

Recently, the family has primarily been based at their home in Norfolk, while Prince William has been working as a helicopter pilot with the East Anglia Air Ambulance.

It was the first time a royal who is in direct line to the throne had taken a civilian job; he donated his salary to charity.

But the Duke of Cambridge is due to complete his role with the service this summer, after flying with them for two years.

Job ‘a huge privilege’

“It has been a huge privilege to fly with the East Anglia Air Ambulance,” Prince William said in a statement.

“Following on from my time in the military, I have had experiences in this job I will carry with me for the rest of my life and that will add a valuable perspective to my Royal work for decades to come.”

Prince William also thanked his colleagues and the people of East Anglia for their support while working in the region.

He added: “My admiration for our country’s medical and emergency services community could not be any stronger.”

During his earlier military career, the Prince participated in more than 150 helicopter search and rescue operations.