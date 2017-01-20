Obituary Notice: Jerusalem Jobe “Matthew” Burkett

Jerusalem Jobe “Matthew” Burkett, 26, of DuBois died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born March13, 1990 in Venango County, he was the son of Donald J. Burkett and Sharon L. Smith Burkett. His father survives and his mother preceded him in death.

He was active in Special Olympics in bowling, basketball, track and field and soccer. He liked “DJ’ing” and attending sporting events.

He is survived by a brother and a sister

There will be no public visitation.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home Inc. with Pastor Phil Colgan officiating.

Burial will be in Venango County.

The Goble-Baronick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

