Obituary Notice: Iola M. Hugney

Iola M. Hugney, 95, of Frenchville died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

She was born Nov. 22, 1921 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (Royer) Nickel.

Early in her career, Mrs. Hugney was employed at the former Dumont and Curtis Wright companies.

In 1957, she and her husband opened Hugney’s Market in Frenchville and continued to run the store until the early 1980’s.

She previously served on the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library board and on the Clearfield School Board.

Mrs. Hugney was an avid quilter and loved traveling with her husband in their motor home.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Frenchville, where she also belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society and served as a lector and Eucharistic minister.

She was a member and past president of the Leigey-Renaud VFW Post No. 8386 Auxiliary, Frenchville, and a past president of District No. 22.

She is survived by three daughters, Yvonne Buck of Morrisdale and Jean Barger and her husband, Gary and Judy Hugney, both of Frenchville; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ester Smith of Ashville, NC; and a brother, James Nickel and his wife, Sue of North Tonawanda, NY.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, A. Sylverius ‘Tebe’ Hugney, on March 8, 1998 and to whom she was wed June 17, 1941 at St. Mary Church, Frenchville.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Marie; a son, Theodore Sylverius; and two brothers, Robert Nickel and Joseph Nickel Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Mary Catholic Church, Frenchville, with Fr. David Perry as celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Frenchville.

Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Monday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Frenchville, P.O. Box 159, Frenchville, PA 16836.

