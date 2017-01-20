Melania Trump channels Jackie Kennedy in Ralph Lauren dress

Melania Trump stepped out in a powder blue Ralph Lauren suit that harkened back to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ iconic style.

She wore matching shoes and gloves–the look has already been compared to the powder blue outfit Jackie Kennedy wore for her husband’s Inauguration in 1961.

Ralph Lauren also did many of former first lady Hillary Clinton’s suits.