Lady Wolves Turn Back Lady Tide 57-37

CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Area High School girls basketball team gave one of the Allegheny Mountain League’s top contenders a much better battle than their first meeting, but Kane’s height and harassing man defense were too much for the Lady Tide in Patton Hall Friday night.

The visitors’ talented front line of 6-1 sophomore Ella Marconi and 5-11 juniors Trinity Clark and Rachel Morgan combined for 43 points and outrebounded the Lady Tide 34-30 in a 57-37 victory that kept them in the AML-North chase at 3-1, a half-game behind Elk County Catholic.

Marconi and Clark shared scoring laurels with 18 points apiece, adding 15 and 11 rebounds, respectively for double-doubles. Morgan added seven points and eight boards.

The Lady Tide found it difficult stopping the Lady Wolves’ entry passes.

“We tried everything to stop it, I must admit,” Curwensville coach Jocelyn Bash said. “We just let that pass go down low so many times.

“That 25 (Marconi) and 42 (Clark) were so tough. And they did not miss a layup, which is the way it should be.”

In contrast, Kane (10-3) kept Curwensville’s top two pointmakers, Hannah Dixon and Madison Weber, in check through three quarters by denying them dribble penetration as well as open looks outside.

Both had to work extremely hard for their offense.

Dixon cashed a three-pointer in the fourth quarter to finish with nine points, about half her average, while Weber netted nine of her team-high 14 points in the final eight minutes.

Christine Limbert recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, but the Lady Tide couldn’t pick up the slack when she was tagged with her fourth personal foul with the Lady Wolves on top 30-23 early in the third period.

“It’s always rough when we have to take Limbert out,” Bash said. “But I have a lot of girls I can put in, but not with her height.”

Without the senior rebounding machine for nearly eight minutes, Curwensville’s deficit grew to 46-29 with 5:42 remaining.

Dixon’s trey and Weber’s runner and two free throws shaved the margin to 48-36 with 3:35 left, but Kane sealed it with a 7-0 run.

The Lady Tide had played the Lady Wolves on even terms in the first quarter, Limbert’s putback and drive in the final minute forging a 15-15 tie.

Earlier, Dixon hit a bonus field goal and, after being fouled on a three-point attempt, converted all three foul shots. Weber chipped in a trifecta and two free throws.

A putback by Limbert a minute into the second period put Curwensville ahead for the second and final time, but the hosts went more than six minutes without a point while Kane was pulling away to eventually lead 28-19 by intermission.

However, the Lady Tide was held to 6-for-31 shooting from the field by the Lady Wolves’ tough defense, and they were only slightly better in the second half, finishing 12-for-56 for 21.4 percent.

Kane, which wound up 24-for-59, 40.7 percent, and owned a huge 51-30 advantage in rebounding, had defeated Curwensville 57-26 on Dec. 19.

“We didn’t play well up there, and I was much happier tonight,” Bash said. “They had effort until the end. I think that says a lot about their character and how much they care about the games.”

The Lady Tide (4-8, 0-5 AML-South) will be at home again Wednesday with Ridgway paying a visit.

Kane’s junior varsity also was a winner, 29-19. Tarah Jacobson scored eight points for Curwensville.

KANE — 57

Camryn Cummings 0 0-0 0, Trinity Clark 7 2-4 18, Rachel Morgan 2 3-4 7, Hannah Buhl 6 0-0 12, Ella Marconi 8 2-2 18, McKenna Ennis 0 0-0 0, Caitlin O’Hara 1 0-0 2, Nicole Buhl 0 0-0 0, Emily Bucheit 0 0-0 0, Sierra Hillman 0 0-0 0, Ainsley Saf 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24 7-10 52.

CURWENSVILLE — 37

Hannah Dixon 2 3-3 9, Nikki Wormuth 1 0-0 2, Christine Limbert 4 2-2 10, Maddie McCracken 0 0-0 0, Madison Weber 4 5-6 14, Mikayla Warren 0 0-0 0, Madison Olson 0 0-0 0, Tarah Jacobson 1 0-0 2, Brittney Wagner 0 0-0 0, Heidi Rowles 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 12 10-11 37.

Three-Point Field Goals – Kane 2 (Clark 2); Curwensville 3 (Dixon 2, Weber 1).

Score by Quarters

Kane 15 13 12 17 – 57

Curwensville 15 4 6 12 – 37

Officials – Bill Zupich and Dave Gardner.

Lady Tide Scoreboard: