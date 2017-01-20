Golden Tide Defeated By Kane 60-41

KANE – The Kane Area High School boys basketball team won for the fourth time in the past five games, beating visiting Curwensville Friday night 60-41.

The Wolves jumped out to a 20-5 first quarter lead to make it an uphill battle for the Golden Tide.

Curwensville did pick up the offense over the remaining three quarters scoring 36 of its 41 total points for the night.

The second and third quarters, though, were also big ones for Kane as it scored 34 to ice the win.

Curwensville went 8 for 12 from the free throw line while Kane was good on 10 of 18.

Senior Zach Marshall led the Golden Tide in scoring with 15 points including three from beyond the arc.

Andrew Bucheit had 27 for Kane, now 8-3, while teammate Keaton Rounsville chipped in with 10 points.

In the junior varsity contest, Curwensville picked up the win, 47-44 over the Wolves.

The Tide, now 3-8, are on the road Monday, traveling to DuBois to play DuBois Central Catholic in a make-up game from January 10. The junior varsity game starts at 6 pm and the varsity will immediately follow.

CURWENSVILLE – 41

Zach Marshall 6 0-0 15, Dakota Bloom 1 0-0 3, Devan Barrett 3 1-4 8, Noah Von Gunden 0 0-0 0, Christian Bakaysa 1 7-8 9, Avery Francisco 1 0-0 2, Cameron Moore 1 0-0 2, Josh Terry 1 0-0 2, Nate McKenrick 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 14 8-12 41

KANE – 60

Frank Truden 3 0-1 6, Andrew Bucheit 10 6-11 27, Chad Greville 0 1-2 1, Alex Rezzelle 1 0-0 2, Ange Costanzo 1 0-0 2, Austin Pierson 1 0-0 2, Keaton Rounsville 3 4-4 10, Davis Gardner 4 0-0 8, Ray Maze 1 0-0 2, TOTALS – 24 11-18 60

THREE-POINTERS: Cville: Marshall 3, Barrett, Bloom. Kane: Bucheit

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

CURWENSVILLE 5 11 11 14 41

KANE 20 16 18 6 60

