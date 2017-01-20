Clearfield Trumps Clarion-Limestone 82-48

HYDE – On paper it looked like a mismatch, as Clarion-Limestone, a AA classification, visited Clearfield, a AAAA classification, in boys high school basketball Thursday on the Bison home floor.

In the end, it was a mismatch, as the Bison won for the 12th time this year in 13 outings, handily defeating the Lions 82-48.

Clearfield’s big three, all seniors, Will Myers (24), Tommy Hazel (23) and Evan Brown (15) scored 62 of the 82 points in the victory.

It was a huge personal night for Myers, who passed Matt Barnes for second on the all-time scoring list, hitting a free throw with 3:32 remaining in the third period.

Barnes had 1,228 points and Myers now stands alone in second with 1,231, trailing only Chris Moore with 1,382.

First things first, however, as it was a huge first quarter for Hazel, who scored 12 of the first 14 tallies for the Bison and ended the first eight minutes with a total of 16.

After Clearfield took a 22-10 margin into the second quarter the Bison didn’t slow down the offense at all, outscoring Clarion-Limestone 18-13 to lead at the break, 40-23.

Hazel, with a free throw and a bucket, and Reese Wilson, a junior, draining a three pointer, the Bison ended the first half on a 6-0 run.

And then Myers got hot, real hot, opening the third frame with back to back treys as Clearfield doubled up the Lions 46-23 with 7:15 yet to play in the third.

The third quarter also saw Myers hit for 16 points that included three from beyond the arc.

Afterwards, an always gracious and courteous Bison head coach Nate Glunt, said, “Coach (Joe) Ferguson, always does a great job with his team. They have a very well established program at Clarion-Limestone.”

Then Glunt spoke about his team, commenting, “I liked our shot selection tonight, especially the ones in the paint. I also thought that we attacked the basket very well in this game, and I liked the fact that we got some great minutes from our bench.”

Dan Callen, the 6’ 7” senior for the Lions, had 20 points, while freshman Deion Deas had 11 points that included three treys.

The Bison, 12-1, are home again Friday night against Huntingdon with junior varsity tipping off at 6 pm and the varsity to immediately follow.

Clearfield beat the Bearcats in mid-December in Huntingdon 68-51.

Listen to the Bison-Bearcats game on WOKW-FM, 102.9, with the pre-game show starting at approximately 7:20 pm.

CLARION-LIMESTONE – 48

Julian Laugand 0 0-0 0, Sam Leadbetter 3 1-2 7, Ian Callen 2 0-0 4, Christian Smith 1 0-0 2, Dan Callen 6 7-8 20, Deion Deas 4 0-0 11, Noah Port 0 0-0 0, Kyle Kerle 0 0-0 0, Chris Callen-Deal 2 0-0 4, Mac Park 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 18 8-10 48

CLEARFIELD – 82

Evan Brown 6 2-5 15, Reese Wilson 2 0-0 5, David McKenzie 2 0-0 4, Tommy Hazel 11 1-2 23, Will Myers 9 3-3 24, Ryan Chew 1 0-0 2, Jon Gates 1 2-4 4, Ethan McGinnis 1 0-0 2, Ryan Lazauskas 0 0-0 0, Taye Lynch 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Porter 0 0-0 0, Jarrit Wagner 0 1-0 3, Keegan Hess 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 34 8-14 82

THREE-POINTERS: C-L: Deas 3, D. Callen. Clfd: Myers 3, Brown, Wilson, Wagner

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

CLARION-LIMESTONE 10 13 15 10 48

CLEARFIELD 22 18 23 19 82

OFFICIALS: Dave Blair, Chuck Pasternak, Barry Abbott

Bison Scoreboard: