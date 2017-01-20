An inaugural poem of protest

‘Exile and Lightning’

You choose your ancestors our

Ancestor Ralph Ellison wrote.

Now, fellow-descendants, we endure a

Moment of charismatic indecency

And sanctimonious greed. Falsehood

Beyond shame. Our Polish Grandfather

Milosz and African American Grandmother Brooks

Endured worse than this.

Fight first, then fiddle she wrote.

Our great-grandmother Emma Lazarus

Wrote that the flame of the lamp of the

Mother of Exiles is “Imprisoned lightning.”

My fellow children of exile

And lightning, the indecency

Constructs its own statuary.

But our uncle Ernesto Cardenal

Says, sabemos que el pueblo

la derribará un día. The people

Will tear it down. Milosz says,

Beautiful and very young, meaning recent,

Are poetry and philo-sophia, meaning science,

Her ally in the service of the good . …

Their enemies, he wrote, have delivered

Themselves to destruction.

“Un dia,” and “very young” — that long

Ancestral view of time:

Inheritors, el pueblo, fellow-exiles:

All the quicker our need to

Fight and make music. As Gwendolyn

Brooks wrote, To civilize a space.