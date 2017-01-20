All those headed to the women’s march, raise your hand

The plane bound for DC was packed with women, mothers and daughters, aunts and nieces — all headed to the Women’s March on Washington, singleminded in their mission but spirited in mood.

“Marchers, unite! Who’s going to the march?” someone asked as the group waited at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday. Dozens of hands shot up, followed by ecstatic whoops.

“We want our president to play well with others and respect us,” said one of the women, Keely Harris. “This march is just the first step.”

Little Ashley, all of 6, was on her way with her mom and grandma.

She is meeting her best friend in Washington and made a bracelet for the both them to remember the event.

Keely Harris was meeting up with friends in DC. Her husband will take their daughter to a march in Atlanta on Saturday.

There was Vicki Power, en route with her two daughters.

There was David, who said he wanted to send the message that whoever is in power needed to be held accountable.

When the plane landed at Ronald Reagan airport, someone in the back yelled ‘Go girls.’ The women cheered and clapped and streamed out.