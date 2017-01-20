5 things for Friday, January 20, 2017: Donald Trump, Inauguration Day

Inauguration Day is a time to come together and celebrate this thing we call America. Let’s stand together to witness the historic, awe-inspiring sight of the peaceful transfer of power. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door on this very special day.

Hail to the Chief

Donald J. Trump identified, long before anyone else did, the anger and desire for change that millions of Americans craved. He addressed that in frank, blunt terms that deeply resonated with millions who were fed up with Washington’s political class and felt left behind in the globalizing economy.

He easily vanquished a 16-person field of GOP competitors and then beat the Clinton machine in one of the greatest upsets in American political history.

Just before noon today, he’ll raise his hand and take the oath of office on the Capitol steps, swearing to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. The 70-year-old Republican will then become our commander in chief, the top executive of the government, the 45th President of the United States.

The ceremony

The weather forecast looks gray and damp. The chance of showers will increase throughout the morning — from around 40% at 7 a.m. to 70 to 80% when Trump takes the oath of office.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Inauguration Day schedule.

A little plug for us: You can catch the celebrations everywhere on CNN – on TV, on the homepage of CNN.com and on our mobile apps for iOS and Android.

The business of governing

Trump will get to the nitty-gritty of governing within hours of taking the oath, saying he’ll sign some “meaningful” executive orders today. Obamacare, the fight against ISIS, immigration and a lobbying ban are high on the list. Or he may wait until Monday. He told some European newspaper he wants to make Monday his Day 1 because he didn’t want to mix the serious work with the weekend’s inauguration fun.

The other side

Of course there are a lot of Americans who are definitely not feeling the love for what’s about to go down today. And there could be demonstrations nationwide today. “Never Trump” folks like Ana Navarro are coming to grips that he’ll indeed become the 45th President today. Her advice? Breathe deep and take a big gulp of your beverage of choice. And for all of you planning to heed social media’s call to either not watch or switch channels to sink the inauguration’s TV ratings? Just stop it, because it won’t work.

IN OTHER NEWS

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Welcome to the USA

‘El Chapo’ is on US soil. He was extradited late last night to New York. The timing’s no coincidence. The Mexicans didn’t want Trump to get the credit.

One last thing

President Obama granted 330 commutations on his last full day in office. That’s the most ever in one day, and the most by any president.

Digging in his heels

Senegalese troops have entered Gambia to boot longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh who refuses to step down despite losing the election. Here’s an explainer.

Air raid

The US hit ISIS hard in Libya. Bombers — dropping over 100 bombs — destroyed two training camps, killing more than 80 militants.

Street attack

Three people, including a baby, were killed in Australia when a driver ran over pedestrians on a street in Melbourne. The man was arrested.